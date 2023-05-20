During the post-match presentation, when Hetmyer was asked about the verbal exchange, the batsman said, "That I can't disclose" with a big smile.

Shimron Hetmyer's 46 runs knock from just 28 balls powered Rajasthan Royals to keep their slim chance of entering the IPL 2023 playoff alive. RR had to chase 188 runs and the West Indies batter walked out at number 5 after skipper Sanju Samson got dismissed within a few deliveries.

During the 17th over, Punjab's star bowler Sam Curran had a verbal spat with Hetmyer as the intensity of the game was at its peak. It started during a review which was made by the batter and went on till Curran's fourth over when Hetmyer again went near Sam after hitting him a boundary in the first delivery.

During the post-match presentation, when Hetmyer was asked about the verbal exchange, the batsman said, "That I can't disclose" with a big smile.

This is how both the players reacted to each other:

Punjab needed rescuing after falling to 50-4 in the seventh over. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini, playing only his second game, picked up 3-40. Trent Boult claimed yet another powerplay wicket, and Adam Zampa, a last-minute replacement for an injured Ravichandran Ashwin, was also economical and trapped Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Curran revived Punjab by adding 64 runs with Jitesh Sharma (44) and a brisk 73 with Shahrukh Khan. Rajasthan conceded 46 runs off the last two overs. Young Rajasthan left-handers Devdutt Padikkal (51) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) shared a 72-run second-wicket stand after Jos Buttler fell for his third consecutive duck.

What is the impact on other teams after RR's win over Punjab?

The Punjab Kings became the third team to be eliminated from the case of playoffs. On the other hand, CSK can secure their position in playoffs if they beat Delhi on Saturday or they will have to wait for Mumbai or Bangalore's losses to happen in their upcoming games.

As RR has earned only 14 points in 14 league games, their chances to play in playoffs totally depends on how MI, RCB and KKR perform in their last league stage game. If all three teams lose their last league match by a big margin only then RR will qualify for the eliminator.

Whereas Mumbai needs to win their next big game on Sunday with a significant margin and wait for Bangalore's defeat against Gujarat. Bangalore has the last do-or-die match against Gujarat, if they win over GT which has already qualified and maintain a high run rate over Mumbai then they will join the rest of the top four teams.