During the post-match presentation, when Hetmyer was asked about the verbal exchange, the batsman said, "That I can't disclose" with a big smile.

Shimron Hetmyer's 46 runs knock from just 28 balls powered Rajasthan Royals to keep their slim chance of entering the IPL 2023 playoff alive. RR had to chase 188 runs and the West Indies batter walked out at number 5 after skipper Sanju Samson got dismissed within a few deliveries.

During the 17th over, Punjab's star bowler Sam Curran had a verbal spat with Hetmyer as the intensity of the game was at its peak. It started during a review which was made by the batter and went on till Curran's fourth over when Hetmyer again went near Sam after hitting him a boundary in the first delivery.

During the post-match presentation, when Hetmyer was asked about the verbal exchange, the batsman said, "That I can't disclose" with a big smile.