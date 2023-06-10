The wrestlers demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP. They have accused him of sexual harassment, allegations that he has denied.

Bajrang Punia has given an ultimatum to the government that if any action is not taken regarding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15 then the wrestlers will call for a bigger protest.

Punia said "Have told the government that if action is not taken by June 15, then we will give a bigger call for protest and take a decision," as reported by ANI.

Earlier, Sakshi Malik said that the wrestlers will participate in the Asian Games only when the matter is resolved.

Malik was at Sonipat to attend the Mahapanchayat to decide on the future course of action for wrestlers.

"We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day," she said as quoted by ANI.

On Wednesday, the wrestlers halted their protest after the Sports Minister assured them of probe completion into the sexual assault charges against Brij Bhushan by June 15.

A day after the wrestlers suspended the protest, the Sport & Rights Alliance also demanded immediate action by International Olympic Committee (IOC) into Indian wrestlers complaints of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan.

The wrestlers demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP. They have accused him of sexual harassment, allegations that he has denied.

Six women and a minor have filed complaints of sexual abuse against Singh. The Delhi Police registered an FIR and began probe only after the wrestlers staged a protest and filed a petition in the Supreme Court. Disallowing their protest on May 28, police also thrashed and detained the protesting wrestlers, and later released them.