Bajrang Punia issues ultimatum to govt, Malik says will not attend Asian Games till issues are resolved

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 6:32:34 PM IST (Updated)

The wrestlers demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP. They have accused him of sexual harassment, allegations that he has denied.

Bajrang Punia has given an ultimatum to the government that if any action is not taken regarding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15 then the wrestlers will call for a bigger protest.

Punia said "Have told the government that if action is not taken by June 15, then we will give a bigger call for protest and take a decision," as reported by ANI.
Earlier, Sakshi Malik said that the wrestlers will participate in the Asian Games only when the matter is resolved.
