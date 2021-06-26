Home

    Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to get direct entry to Olympics

    By IANS | IST (Updated)
    Six Indian swimmers had achieved the B qualification in the 2019-2020 Olympic qualification period. B qualification is wild card entry while A qualification is an automatic berth.

    Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to get direct entry to Olympics
    Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer ever to qualify for Olympics by achieving A qualification mark when he clocked 1 minute 56.38 seconds in the men's 200 metres butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome on Saturday. His time is better than the Olympic A qualification mark of 1 minute 56.48 second.
    Six Indian swimmers had achieved the B qualification in the 2019-2020 Olympic qualification period. B qualification is wild card entry while A qualification is automatic berth.
    While many Indian swimmers have competed at the Olympics before, no one qualified directly by cracking the A qualification mark.
