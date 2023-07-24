Sai Sudarshan dismissed amidst no ball controversy in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup final

Apparently, Sudarshan was expecting for the umpires to conclude that Iqbal had overstepped, handing the Tamil Nadu batsman a lifeline. Meanwhile, Iqbal had set up Sudarshan properly in that over by peppering him with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries. Eventually, the southpaw ended up top-edging a delivery that resulted in his dismissal, leaving India at a very precarious position in the run chase.

Indian opener Sai Sudarshan was dismissed amidst controversial circumstances in the final of the ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. India was chasing 353 as Pakistan ‘A’ mastered over the first innings courtesy a fantastic century by Tayyab Tahir, who slammed 108 runs off merely 71 deliveries.

In reply, India started off briskly and did not get the best of starts under their belt. Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma stepped out to open the batting for the Men in Blue and the Gujarat Titans (GT) star was expected to play a pivotal role in the high-octane chase. Instead, India’s chase fizzled out as they were bundled out for 224 in 40 overs.

Sudarshan struck four boundaries as he got to 29 off 28 deliveries before Pakistani skipper Mohammad Haris took a catch off Arshad Iqbal’s delivery to him. Sudarshan stepped out of the ground but kept waiting outside the boundary line in anticipation of the decision being overturned.

Apparently, he was expecting for the umpires to conclude that Iqbal had overstepped, handing the Tamil Nadu batsman a lifeline. Meanwhile, Iqbal had set up Sudarshan properly in that over by peppering him with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries. Eventually, the southpaw ended up top-edging a delivery that resulted in his dismissal, leaving India at a very precarious position in the run chase.

The lower-order failed to provide any resistance either. Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel was dismissed for nine whereas Riyan Parag scored a boundary to reach to 14 but could not get beyond that. Sufiyan Muqeem scalped three dismissals as Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr chipped in with a couple of wickets each.