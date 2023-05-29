Sai Sudarshan, bought for only Rs 20 lakh, stars in IPL 2023 final for GT

The 22-year-old Gujarat Titans player who was bought at auction for just Rs 20 lakh played his career best in the IPL finals against Chennai Super Kings. Sudarshan came one down and smashed 96 off 47 balls.

Sai Sudarshan, a 22-year-old Gujarat Titans (GT) player who was bought at auction for just Rs 20 lakh, played his career-best knock in the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Sudarshan came out to bat at one down and smashed 96 off 47 balls.

Sudarshan thus brought up his third half-century of the season, having scored 266 runs in seven innings prior to this match. The Southpaw was actually 'retired out' in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) as GT wanted to up the ante of their scoring. However, the young batter stepped up on the big night by playing an all-time great IPL inning in the summit clash against MS Dhoni's men.

The star of the night belongs to a family of athletes. Sudarshan's father R Bharadwaj was an athlete who represented India at the 1993 South Asian Games in Dhaka, while his mother Usha Bharadwaj represented Tamil Nadu in volleyball.

At the age 19, he played his first game ever for Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2019, Sudharshan smashed 87 runs off 43 runs against the Salem team. That got him noticed by ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (the former CSK star who now plays for Delhi Capitals). Ashwin tweeted about Sai calling him 'special'.

What has Sai Sudarshan changed in IPL 2023?

In his earlier interviews, Sudarshan admitted that he replaced his favourites like pizza and pasta with chicken breast and healthier options to cut down weight on his parents' insistence. Sudarshan played in the IPL last year too and that stint helped him have a good domestic season, he says. The quality of bowlers he came across in the nets in the IPL helped him train and adapt to more pressurising situations in tight matches.

Now, in his second season, he seems to be translating all those learnings into results on the field. Sudarshan says that the communication between Hardik & Nehra is very crisp and to the point. They only talk about stuff related to controlling emotions in specific match situations. That is clearly evident in the immense maturity that Sudarshan has played within the last two games.