    Sai Sudarshan, bought for only Rs 20 lakh, stars in IPL 2023 final for GT

    By Anjali Jha  May 29, 2023 9:49:19 PM IST (Updated)

    The 22-year-old  Gujarat Titans player who was bought at auction for just Rs 20 lakh played his career best in the IPL finals against Chennai Super Kings. Sudarshan came one down and smashed 96 off 47 balls.

    Sai Sudarshan, a 22-year-old  Gujarat Titans (GT) player who was bought at auction for just Rs 20 lakh, played his career-best knock in the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Sudarshan came out to bat at one down and smashed 96 off 47 balls.

    Sudarshan thus brought up his third half-century of the season, having scored 266 runs in seven innings prior to this match. The Southpaw was actually 'retired out' in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) as GT wanted to up the ante of their scoring. However, the young batter stepped up on the big night by playing an all-time great IPL inning in the summit clash against MS Dhoni's men.
    Also read: Shubhman Gill falls 83 runs short of Virat Kohli’s 2016 record of most runs in a single IPL season
    The star of the night belongs to a family of athletes. Sudarshan's father R Bharadwaj was an athlete who represented India at the 1993 South Asian Games in Dhaka, while his mother Usha Bharadwaj represented Tamil Nadu in volleyball.
