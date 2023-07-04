SAFF Final Preview - India vs Kuwait: Head-to-Head record, predicted winner and where to watch

None of the Indian players missed their spot-kicks in the shootout in the semi-final and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved the first kick by Lebanon to ensure that India got an advantage right at the offset. Though the record against Kuwait does not favour India, one can bank on the Blue Tigers to overcome the opponents in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Kanteerava.

India will take on Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) on Tuesday. The Blue Tigers are in the pursuit of their second straight championship victory after having lifted the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Odisha last month.

They made it to the summit clash after defeating Lebanon 4-2 in the penalty shooutout in the semi-final, whereas Kuwait got past Bangladesh by a margin of 1-0 in their last-four clash. Head coach Igor Stimac’s men have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won thrice and drawn once.

However, the only game they couldn’t secure a victory in was against Kuwait in their third group-stage encounter. The Blue Tigers had gotten ahead in that match courtesy of a strike at half-time by Sunil Chhetri an own goal by Anwar Ali in the injury time meant that the scores were levelled and the team could only take a solitary point from that contest.

Nevertheless, they will be edging to optimise their good run of form in the tournament by securing a victory in the upcoming finale and getting the taste of silverware yet again before the commencement of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in in Qatar in January next year.

India vs Kuwait – Predicted Playing XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mahesh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri.

Kuwait: Al-Saanoun, Al-Bloushi, Hajiah, Al-Enezi, Muhaisen, Khalaf, Al-Enezi, Al-Rashidi, Dashti, Al-Faneeni, Al-Awadi

Head-to-Head Record

Played: 4

Kuwait: 2

India: 1

Draw: 1

Predicted Winning Team

The Indian team seems to have finally bought into coach Stimac’s playing style and philosophy and the results of the same have been evident in the last month. They have played free-flowing, attacking football going forward and have also demonstrated the killer instinct to uplift their performances at crucial junctures of important games.

None of the Indian players missed their spot-kicks in the shootout in the semi-final and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved the first kick by Lebanon to ensure that India got an advantage right at the offset. Though the record against Kuwait does not favour India, one can bank on the Blue Tigers to overcome the opponents in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Kanteerava.

Where to Watch

The match will kick off at 7:30pm on July 4, Tuesday. It will be telecasted live on the Doordarshan Network and will be streamed digitally on the Fancode application and website.