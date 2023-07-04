SAFF Final Preview - India vs Kuwait: Head-to-Head record, predicted winner and where to watch

None of the Indian players missed their spot-kicks in the shootout in the semi-final and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved the first kick by Lebanon to ensure that India got an advantage right at the offset. Though the record against Kuwait does not favour India, one can bank on the Blue Tigers to overcome the opponents in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Kanteerava.

India will take on Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) on Tuesday. The Blue Tigers are in the pursuit of their second straight championship victory after having lifted the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Odisha last month.

They made it to the summit clash after defeating Lebanon 4-2 in the penalty shooutout in the semi-final, whereas Kuwait got past Bangladesh by a margin of 1-0 in their last-four clash. Head coach Igor Stimac’s men have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won thrice and drawn once.

However, the only game they couldn’t secure a victory in was against Kuwait in their third group-stage encounter. The Blue Tigers had gotten ahead in that match courtesy of a strike at half-time by Sunil Chhetri an own goal by Anwar Ali in the injury time meant that the scores were levelled and the team could only take a solitary point from that contest.