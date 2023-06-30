SAFF Championship Semi-Final Preview: India, Lebanon lock horns with an eye on the summit clash

Lebanon might hold the upper hand in their overall record against India but the Blue Tigers have finally gathered some momentum in their favour. Barring any late slip-ups like against Kuwait, Stimac’s men should appear to be well-placed to find a spot in the summit clash of the SAFF Championship.

The Indian national football team will take on Lebanon at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on July 1, Saturday, in the semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2023. The Igor Stimac-coached team came into this tournament on the back of a stunning win in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 held earlier this month in Odisha.

They have a chance of making it two tournament wins in a row, thus shaping the team in good form ahead of the AFC Asian Cup that will take place in January-February 2024. India has been in the middle of a promising run in the SAFF Championship as well, having started the competition with a convincing 4-0 victory against Pakistan on May 21.

They followed it up with another clean sheet in a game in which they put two past Nepal courtesy of Sunil Chhetri, who has been on a relentless goal-scoring streak lately. The team’s hopes of rounding off the group stages without dropping a single point dealt a blow as Kuwait scored a late equaliser to draw their game against India 1-1 on Tuesday.

Lebanon, on the other hand, have won all three of their games in the competition so far. They sneaked narrow victories by margins of 1-0 and 2-0 against Maldives and Bangladesh respectively. Moreover, the Lebanese men brought their A-game to the fore by triumphing 4-1 over Bhutan as well.

Predicted Starting XI

India: GS Sandhu (wk), N Poojari, S Jhingan, A Ali, A Mishra, A Thapa, J Singh, L Chhangte, N M Singh, A Kuruniyan, S Chhetri

Lebanon: A. Al-Sabaa, M Zein, M Dhaini, W Shour, Dakramanji, A. Al Haj, H Srour, H Kourani, M Sadek, K Darwich, K Bader

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have faced each other eight times on the international stage. India have won twice whereas Lebanon has emerged victorious thrice. Three matches have ended in a draw. The Indian team won the latest encounter between the two teams by 2-0 during the Intercontinental Cup last month.

Predicted Winning Team

Lebanon might hold the upper hand in their overall record against India but the Blue Tigers have finally gathered some momentum in their favour. Barring any late slip-ups like against Kuwait, Stimac’s men should appear to be well-placed to find a spot in the summit clash of the SAFF Championship.

