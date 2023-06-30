SAFF Championship Semi-Final Preview: India, Lebanon lock horns with an eye on the summit clash

Lebanon might hold the upper hand in their overall record against India but the Blue Tigers have finally gathered some momentum in their favour. Barring any late slip-ups like against Kuwait, Stimac’s men should appear to be well-placed to find a spot in the summit clash of the SAFF Championship.

The Indian national football team will take on Lebanon at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on July 1, Saturday, in the semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2023. The Igor Stimac-coached team came into this tournament on the back of a stunning win in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 held earlier this month in Odisha.

They have a chance of making it two tournament wins in a row, thus shaping the team in good form ahead of the AFC Asian Cup that will take place in January-February 2024. India has been in the middle of a promising run in the SAFF Championship as well, having started the competition with a convincing 4-0 victory against Pakistan on May 21.

