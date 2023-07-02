SAFF Championship: India hammer Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to march into the final

The game rounded off goalless in regulation time and that led to five players from each side taking shots from the spot for a place in the summit clash. The Blue Tigers were statistically more dominant of the two teams during the 120 minutes of open play. They dominated 61 percent of the possession and took six shots on target. However, a defensively disciplined and resilient Lebanese backline ensured that the Indian forwards could not find a way past their goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil.

India has progressed to the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2023 after defeating Lebanon 4-2 in penalties in the semi-final clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The game rounded off goalless in regulation time and that led to five players from each side taking shots from the spot for a place in the summit clash. The Blue Tigers were statistically more dominant of the two teams during the 120 minutes of open play. They dominated 61 percent of the possession and took six shots on target. However, a defensively disciplined and resilient Lebanese backline ensured that the Indian forwards could not find a way past their goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil.

