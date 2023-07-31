'Sack Dravid' trends on Twitter as fans show concern over team's form ahead of ODI World Cup

With ICC World Cup just around the corner, Dravid's involvement as head coach has been questionable.

After India's underwhelming performance against West Indies in the second ODI at Kensington Oval, fans showed concern over India's form. With ICC World Cup just around the corner, Dravid's involvement as head coach has been questionable.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India was put into bat after the hosts won the toss and it was initially smooth sailing as Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) stitched together an opening partnership of 90.

But the top order suffered a collapse and India soon found themselves at 113-5 before Suryakumar Yadav (24) attempted to rescue the innings. However, a second collapse in the lower order saw India bowled out for 181, with Gudakesh Motie and all-rounder Romario Shepherd picking up three wickets each on a track that aided the bowlers.

This is how fans reacted to India's loss:

Indian Cricket Team performance in Major ICC and Asia cup :- • Lost WTC final 2023 ( no Ashwin)• Lost Semi final vs Eng ( T20 WC 22)• Lost Asia cup 2022• Lost one match vs Pakistan in league game Asia cup !We don't Need a coach like dravid anymore ! #Sackdravid pic.twitter.com/IXEG5y5Sxt— 🫶🏻🇦🇺✨. (@ritik______raj) July 30, 2023 I have always been an admirer of Indian coaches managing the Indian Cricket team but it seems like we need a new Indian coach based on team’s performance and their zeal to win. Should BCCI appoint Ashish Nehra to become the next coach of the team? #SackDravid #saveindiancricket pic.twitter.com/gq1lja2GHZ — Mohit Ahuja (@troy_90) July 29, 2023

Apni tarah hi Team India ko bhi defensive bana diya. You need to learn from Mccullum and Shastri. #SackDravid pic.twitter.com/t7k5U6Umf9— Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_itmi) July 29, 2023

MI, RCB and CSK fans united for a cause after a long time. #SackDravidpic.twitter.com/ECZ7JN9PSm — Abishiek (@ambanidaww) July 29, 2023

Now ive become death, the destroyer of Indian Cricket team with my politics.#sackdravid💔 pic.twitter.com/oaNSKfy83q — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 (@SergioCSKK) July 29, 2023

Dravid said in the post-match conference, “Honestly, this was our last chance to be able to try out some of our players. We have got a few of our players who are injured and are in the NCA. With a month to go for the Asia Cup, we are kind of running out of time in a lot of ways. And we are hopeful that some of them will be fit for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. But we can’t take those chances, we have to try out other people and give them chances so that in worst case scenario they at least have game time behind them".

The final ODI will be played on Tuesday before a five-match Twenty20 series.