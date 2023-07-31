'Sack Dravid' trends on Twitter as fans show concern over team's form ahead of ODI World Cup

With ICC World Cup just around the corner, Dravid's involvement as head coach has been questionable.
Indian Cricket Team performance in Major ICC and Asia cup :-• Lost WTC final 2023 ( no Ashwin)• Lost Semi final vs Eng ( T20 WC 22)• Lost Asia cup 2022• Lost one match vs Pakistan in league game Asia cup !We don't Need a coach like dravid anymore ! #Sackdravid pic.twitter.com/IXEG5y5Sxt— 🫶🏻🇦🇺✨. (@ritik______raj) July 30, 2023
I have always been an admirer of Indian coaches managing the Indian Cricket team but it seems like we need a new Indian coach based on team’s performance and their zeal to win. Should BCCI appoint Ashish Nehra to become the next coach of the team? #SackDravid #saveindiancricket pic.twitter.com/gq1lja2GHZ— Mohit Ahuja (@troy_90) July 29, 2023
The future of Indian team looks nothing without Rohit sharma and Virat Kohli ..#INDvsWI #WIvIND #IndianCricket #SackDravid #BCCI pic.twitter.com/47UEW7cL0d— Ujjwal🇮🇳 (@Ujjwal_9792) July 30, 2023
Apni tarah hi Team India ko bhi defensive bana diya.You need to learn from Mccullum and Shastri. #SackDravid pic.twitter.com/t7k5U6Umf9— Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_itmi) July 29, 2023
This should be a common knowledge.👍#SackDravid #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/rTS2qa0QSa— Msdstan (@iam_Adii_) July 29, 2023
MI, RCB and CSK fans united for a cause after a long time. #SackDravidpic.twitter.com/ECZ7JN9PSm— Abishiek (@ambanidaww) July 29, 2023
Now ive become death, the destroyer of Indian Cricket team with my politics.#sackdravid💔 pic.twitter.com/oaNSKfy83q— 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 (@SergioCSKK) July 29, 2023
