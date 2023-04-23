Sachin Tendulkar was not always the centurion we needed, but the gladiator we deserved

Here is one innings in a winning cause in which Sachin didn't score a century, but one can argue that it was better, sweeter even, than reaching the coveted three-figure mark for the Little Master — the God of Cricket — and billions of his adoring fans, myself included.

How does one reduce the cultural impact one man has had on a nation of cricket fanatics to mere words? How does one put on paper the significance of Sachin Tendulkar, who, with 100 international centuries and more than 33,000 runs across over 660 matches, stands heads and shoulders above all his peers despite his diminutive stature?

One can't. But I can try.

They say that in cricket, numbers don't tell the whole story — and they don't. The quality of cricketers' careers are reduced to the number of centuries they scored — in the case of batsmen — or the number of wickets they took, and how many of those were five-fors.

It is not only reductive, but deeply unfair, because any cricket match can turn on a single run or a wicket, and a stat sheet will not be able to tell you that.

My colleague Hormaz Fatakia wonderfully captures the lightning in a bottle that was the famous 1998 Desert Storm, I'm going to attempt the same with one memorable innings that didn't cross the three-figure mark, but had tremendous impact.

One doesn't always have to score a century to effect a victory and nobody knows that better than Sachin, who was dismissed a whopping 16 times in thge Nervous Nineties. Here is one innings in a winning cause in which Sachin didn't score a century, but, given the context, one could argue that it was better, sweeter even, than reaching the coveted three-figure mark for the Little Master — the God of Cricket — and the legion of of his adoring fans, myself included.

ICC World Cup 2003 — 98 vs Pakistan

This was one for the ages — the battle of two Asian giants, two arch-rivals, in which Sachin Tendulkar versus Shoaib Akhtar got the top billing. Pakistan had never defeated India in a World Cup game before and, batting first, put 273/7 on the board courtesy a Saeed Anwar century.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag walked out to deafening cheers as India sought to chase down 274 and keep that record intact. And Sachin Tendulkar made his intentions clear from the get-go. Cutting, driving, pulling, and flicking with élan and disdain, Tendulkar made short work of Akhtar — then dubbed the fastest bowler in the world.

One particular delivery comes to mind — Akhtar, the Rawalpindi Express, takes his long run up and, huffing and puffing, slams a short delivery at nearly 151 kmph to Sachin, who contemptuously flicks the ball over third man for a six! The crowd erupts and the tone for the game was set.

It wasn't just Akhtar that Tendulkar tormented that day. He was relentless in his aggression against Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis — arguably two of the finest bowlers the cricketing world has seen. He brought up his 50 in just 36 balls.

It was Akhtar finally who got the better of Sachin with a sudden short-pitched ball that took the Little Master by surprise — the ball kissed the gloves and landed in Younis Khan's safe hands. Sachin fell short of his ton by two runs, but captured a billion hearts with his aggressive 98 off just 75 balls — back in the days before the IPL, this was a rapidfire knock, comprising 12 incandescent boundaries and an indelible six.

India went on to win the game and Sachin was judged Player of the Match for this eviscerating knock.

I return to my original question — how does one reduce the significance of such knocks, the cultural impact of such fine willow craftsmanship, to mere words? One can't, but I tried.

Happy birthday, Sachin.