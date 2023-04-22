From Little Master to God of cricket — The innings that made Sachin Tendulkar immortal

A walk down memory lane to celebrate Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar's arguably most iconic knock in Sharjah 1998. This innings took the already established power house to a godly status in cricket. What more, the legend followed it up with another century to win India the tournament on his birthday a couple of days later.

"Well this little man is the nearest thing to Bradman there's ever been."

I am taking the liberty to use this quote from the late Tony Greig knowing fully well that he did not make this statement during the knock we are about to take a walk down memory lane but two nights later on the Little Master's birthday. However, there could not have been a more apt summation of the kind of 72 hours Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar conjured in Sharjah between April 22 and 24, 1998.

Indian cricket between 1997-2000 was not the powerhouse it is today. Struggles were a plenty with mediocre talent representing the nation and victories rare. With the kind of team at his disposal, it was all or nothing for Tendulkar. When he performed, the team did well, and vice versa. Otherwise, "Tendulkar out, toh TV bandh." (Switch off the TV once Tendulkar's out)

If this sounds an exaggeration, one only needs to recap the Barbados Test from 1997 or the Chennai Test versus Pakistan in 1999. The Indian lower order collapse was stuff of legends. The top order wasn't really contributing much either.

The Sharjah night

When Tendulkar was dismissed after making a whirlwind 142, India needed 32 to win off 18 balls. They still had five wickets in hand. The least the Laxman-Hrishikesh Kanitkar pair could have done was throw their bats around. Instead, they just shut shop, scoring only 8 runs in the next three overs and walked back thinking they've drawn a one-day game.

"Its gone again, its all the way...no its gonna be caught...oh he's got him! Tendulkar is out! Nooooo he's dropped him!!! He's dropped him! Its gone over the fence for four! Tendulkar smashed it to deep mid-wicket, Martyn down there, tried to catch it but dropped it and then the ball rolled over the fence!"

Tendulkar that night seemed possessed. He knew the others to follow were incapable of causing the damage required to qualify for the final on the basis of run-rate and so decided to do so on all of their behalf. He took on the bowlers single handedly.

On the other end, VVS Laxman had only one instruction as Aamir Khan had for his No.11 in Lagaan - "Chooke Bhaag!" (Get bat on ball and run!) Everytime the ball hit Laxman's bat, he ran for his life. Tendulkar ran for both their lives.

Tendulkar played many breathtaking shots during the course of that innings, but there is one that stands out.

After India qualified for the final, Tendulkar decided to go for a win. India needed 48 off the last four overs, an impossible ask back in the day. Batting in the 130s in the heat of Sharjah, exhausted beyond measure, he stepped out to Damien Fleming, exposed all his stumps and smashed the middle-and-off stump ball over extra cover.

"Oh great shot, what a shot, wonderful shot! He is going for a victory. This is absolutely unbelievable!"

In an era devoid of fan clubs and social media, all 16,000 people were part of the Sachin Tendulkar fan club and dancing in the aisles in Sharjah. The late Tony Greig was having the time of his life too in the commentary box! Unfortunately, the masterclass ended the very next ball.

"Sachin Tendulkar is walking, is he? Yes he's walking. Well, that is the end of the most incredible innings. What a wonderful innings!"

As a six-year-old watching this live on television, there were plenty of takeaways. I tried playing the cover drive the way he did, sixes were only hit with a straight bat over the bowler's head, and every time you reached a milestone, bring out the horizontal bat celebration! Yet again, I am taking the liberty to quote Tony Greig from April 24, 1998.

"The question is where did it pitch? Let's not dwell on it too much but dwell on the applause this young man is going to get. They are out of their seats all around this ground. It's a wonderful innings we have just seen, two knocks in a row of the highest quality."