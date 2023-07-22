Sachin Tendulkar responds to Virat Kohli inching closer to his record of 100 international centuries

Kohli has largely regained his lost form since his almost three-year-long century drought that ended in September 2022. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star was struck at 70 international tons after which he didn’t reach touch the three-figure mark for India for a considerable period. Kohli underwent a significant lean patch but he gradually recovered his touch post that.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli inched closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international tons by bringing up his 76th century for India in the Test against West Indies at Port of Spain on Friday. Batting first, the away side piled up 438 on the scoreboard and the innings was pioneered by Kohli’s masterful 121 runs that he notched in 206 deliveries.

Comprising 11 boundaries, the 34-year-old looked in absolute control of the proceedings as he brought up his first overseas Test century in nearly five years. Kohli’s last ton in whites in an away land was against Australia in Perth in December 2018. Applauding Kohli’s feat, Tendulkar took to Instagram and wrote, “Another day, another century by Virat Kohli. Well played.”

Picture of Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram story praising Virat Kohli Picture of Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram story praising Virat Kohli

Kohli has largely regained his lost form since his almost three-year-long century drought that ended in September 2022. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star was struck at 70 international tons after which he didn’t reach touch the three-figure mark for India for a considerable period. Kohli underwent a significant lean patch but he gradually recovered his touch post that.

Also Read:

First, he scored a ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last year and then repeated the feat in the One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh in December 2022. Then, he scored two centuries against the visiting Sri Lankans in the ODI series in January before bagging a ton in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Ahmedabad.

On Friday, he scaled the three-figure mark for the 76th time in India colours in a fantastic knock against the men from the Caribbean. Kohli dug in and took his time as he carried the Indian innings on their shoulders and led India to the pole position in the second match of this Test series.