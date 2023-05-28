Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional note for Shubman Gill ahead of IPL final between CSK and GT

Gill played an emphatic knock of 129 runs that sent Mumbai Indians (MI) out of the tournament on Friday. GT posted 233 on the board and made a sparkling comeback to head into their second straight final after a crushing defeat in the Qualifier 1 against CSK at Chepauk on Tuesday.Tendulkar was all praise for India’s newest batting sensation, who is on the cusp of yet another IPL title, having already notched three tons in his last four IPL games.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has penned a heartfelt note for Gujarat Titans (GT) star Shubman Gill ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gill played an emphatic knock of 129 runs that sent Mumbai Indians (MI) out of the tournament on Friday. GT posted 233 on the board and made a sparkling comeback to head into their second straight final after a crushing defeat in the Qualifier 1 against CSK at Chepauk on Tuesday.

Tendulkar was all praise for India’s newest batting sensation, who is on the cusp of yet another IPL title, having already notched three tons in his last four IPL games.

“Shubman Gill’s performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mumbaiindians hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket! What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets,” Tendulkar wrote on his social media handle.

He added, “In high-scoring encounters, there are always decisive moments that shape the outcome, and Shubman's exceptional acceleration from the 12th over onwards propelled @gujarat_titans to a monumental total. It was a display of his capacity to seize momentum and make a profound impact on the game. Likewise, Mumbai briefly got back into the game with @tilakvarma9 blistering 24 runs against @mdshami.11 and were alive till @surya_14kumar got out.”

Further, Tendulkar previewed the IPL final and held Gill along with Hardik Pandya and David Miller to be the key players who can steer GT to a successful title defence. However, he further cautioned about the fact that CSK bats deep with MS Dhoni coming it at number eight. Tendulkar earmarked the final to be an ‘interesting’ game altogether.

“Chennai also bat deep with @mahi7781 coming in as low as number 8, hence it could be a case of one team out-batting the other. It’s going to be an interesting Final to watch,” Tendulkar signed off.