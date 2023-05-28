Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional note for Shubman Gill ahead of IPL final between CSK and GT

Gill played an emphatic knock of 129 runs that sent Mumbai Indians (MI) out of the tournament on Friday. GT posted 233 on the board and made a sparkling comeback to head into their second straight final after a crushing defeat in the Qualifier 1 against CSK at Chepauk on Tuesday.Tendulkar was all praise for India’s newest batting sensation, who is on the cusp of yet another IPL title, having already notched three tons in his last four IPL games.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has penned a heartfelt note for Gujarat Titans (GT) star Shubman Gill ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gill played an emphatic knock of 129 runs that sent Mumbai Indians (MI) out of the tournament on Friday. GT posted 233 on the board and made a sparkling comeback to head into their second straight final after a crushing defeat in the Qualifier 1 against CSK at Chepauk on Tuesday.

Tendulkar was all praise for India’s newest batting sensation, who is on the cusp of yet another IPL title, having already notched three tons in his last four IPL games.