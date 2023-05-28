English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homesports NewsSachin Tendulkar pens emotional note for Shubman Gill ahead of IPL final between CSK and GT

    Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional note for Shubman Gill ahead of IPL final between CSK and GT

    Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional note for Shubman Gill ahead of IPL final between CSK and GT
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Tarkesh Jha  May 28, 2023 6:58:00 PM IST (Updated)

    Gill played an emphatic knock of 129 runs that sent Mumbai Indians (MI) out of the tournament on Friday. GT posted 233 on the board and made a sparkling comeback to head into their second straight final after a crushing defeat in the Qualifier 1 against CSK at Chepauk on Tuesday.Tendulkar was all praise for India’s newest batting sensation, who is on the cusp of yet another IPL title, having already notched three tons in his last four IPL games.

    Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has penned a heartfelt note for Gujarat Titans (GT) star Shubman Gill ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

    Gill played an emphatic knock of 129 runs that sent Mumbai Indians (MI) out of the tournament on Friday. GT posted 233 on the board and made a sparkling comeback to head into their second straight final after a crushing defeat in the Qualifier 1 against CSK at Chepauk on Tuesday.
    Tendulkar was all praise for India’s newest batting sensation, who is on the cusp of yet another IPL title, having already notched three tons in his last four IPL games.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X