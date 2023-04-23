Sachin Tendulkar pays homage to the man who made him a brand 

Tendulkar’s close friend, and the man who redefined celebrity management, Mark Mascarenhas, helped the then 22-year-old Little Master sign a five-year deal with World Tel worth Rs 45-crore, the likes of which had never seen before.

In 1995, an era long before sportsmen were a staple on every television screen, a 22-year old Sachin Tendulkar signed the dotted line on a contract that immortalised him as a brand. The Rs 45-crore record-breaking deal with World Tel was orchestrated by Tendulkar’s close friend, and the man who redefined celebrity management, Mark Mascarenhas. The five-year deal, the likes of which had never seen before, opened several doors not only for the Master Blaster but for every cricketer that followed.

In fact, the stakes only became higher, as Sachin’s career grew along with his accolades, with him signing a deal more than twice that size just six years later; again, courtesy of the man who always stood beside him. Unfortunately, Mark Mascarenhas passed away in a car accident in 2002. However, a whole two decades after this, the living legend has always made it clear that this wouldn’t have been possible without Mascarenhas, as the Indian entrepreneur ensured that Sachin’s mind was strictly on the field, while his growing finances were managed efficiently by him.

In an interview with Network18, Sachin Tendulkar, continued to pay homage to his late friend, even calling him his family. Recollecting his first meeting with the man who ensured that Sachin was financially secure even after he hung up his boots, he said that Mascarenhas came with a plan to unburden the batting genius.

‘I still remember we were in Sri Lanka that time when I met him. Ravi Shastri introduced me to Mark, and then Ravi, Mark and I sat together. That's where Mark made me that offer, said, why don't you just stay focused only on the game. And my company will manage the commercial side,” he said.

The sheer size of the historic deal drew the ire of many who accused Tendulkar of following the money. Sachin Tendulkar has always maintained that the deal actually did the exact opposite. It allowed him to focus on the game he loved.

Tendulkar went on to say that although he did have the help of family and lawyers before signing with World Tel, negotiations were becoming more complex with each milestone, putting the task above the ambit of an amateur. It was time to call in a professional. And that’s exactly what Mascarenhas was to Tendulkar. He ensured that Tendulkar’s growing marketing obligations wouldn’t come in the way of what really mattered — the cricket.

‘Mark was someone who, when it came to my practice sessions, and my preparation, he did not interfere at all. He always said, “I'm not going to make you cancel your practice session so that you could shoot it at work. He never prioritized an advertisement over practice,” Tendulkar said in the interview.

When asked if this was the most special relationship he has had, Tendulkar was quick to reply, “Without any doubt. Mark was more like family.”

SACHIN’S THOUGHTS ON HIS RETIREMENT

Retirement is never easy for an athlete. Especially when that athlete is India’s most revered and worshipped batsman. However, Sachin says that he ensured that his was gradual.

“See my, my retirement was gradual. So it wasn't that you know, I suddenly retired and from tomorrow morning, oh, what do I do? Where do I go?” he said.

It’s only fitting that after more than two decades of picture-perfect shots practised to flawlessness, The Little Master wanted to go out with one big moment. And that’s exactly what he got.

The legend called it quits after his 200th Test following a characteristically technique-driven 74 runs with the bat against West Indies in his home ground Mumbai. The 15-minute speech that followed at the Wankhede Stadium left everyone present in the stadium and those sitting in front of a television set, teary-eyed as chants of "Sachin, Sachin" rained down on him.

“I didn't want multiple retirements, you know, so just that one moment, and it came at the right time, you know what I'm playing, playing a Test match for India home ground, we won the game and that victory lap was was incredible moment,” he said.