Sachin Tendulkar to receive life-size statue at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set to be honoured with a life-size statue at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The statue, which will be the first of its kind to be installed inside the stadium, is set to be unveiled either on Tendulkar’s 50th birthday on April 24, or during the 50-over World Cup later this year.

The cricket arrived at the stadium on Tuesday morning with his wife Anjali Tendulkar to inspect and finalise a location for the statue.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale confirmed that Sachin had given his consent for the statue, saying, “It will be the first statue in Wankhede Stadium, we will decide where it will be placed. He (Tendulkar) is a Bharat Ratna and everyone knows what he has done for cricket. As he turns 50, it will be a small token of appreciation from the MCA. I spoke to him three weeks ago and his consent was received.”

Reacting to the news, Tendulkar told reporters that he was pleasantly surprised when he was informed about the association's decision to dedicate a statue to him at Wankhede, the stadium where he had started his career.

Sachin Tendulkar is widely considered to be one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, having played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and a T20I for India. He has scored 34,357 runs across formats and holds the record for most international centuries — 100. The "master blaster" retired from international cricket a decade ago and is still revered by fans across the nation and globe.

"It was a journey with unbelievable memories. The best moment of my cricketing career came here when we won the World Cup in 2011," Tendulkar said.

There are currently very few life-size statues of cricketers inside stadiums across India. The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur, VDCA stadium in Andhra and Holkar Stadium in Indore have all installed separate statues of former Indian skipper Colonel CK Nayudu.

Wankhede Stadium already has several stands named after former cricketers. These include a stand named after Tendulkar, a corporate box named after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and another stand named after former captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

The installation of Tendulkar's statue at Wankhede Stadium will be a significant milestone for the Indian cricket community. The stadium has hosted numerous international and domestic matches, including the final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, which India won. The unveiling of Sachin's statue is expected to be a highly-anticipated event for cricket fans across the country.

The installation of life-size statues of cricketers is not unique to India. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia has a statue of legendary spinner Shane Warne, which was unveiled in 2011.

Upon seeing the statue, Warne said, “It’s a great honour, it’s a bit weird seeing yourself up there but I’m very proud. It’s 300 kilos, that statue! It’s pretty life-like for when I played!”

