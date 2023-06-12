Sachin Tendulkar baffled at this decision by Team India in the WTC final

Indian cricketing pioneer Sachin Tendulkar mentioned that he fails to understand the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from the Indian playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

The Baggy Greens inflicted a 209-run loss on the Rohit Sharma-led side as India suffered their second straight defeat in the WTC summit clash. Previously, the Indian team had lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC cycle from 2019-21.

Post India’s defeat to Australia, Tendulkar tweeted, “India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn't. There were some good moments for Team India, but I fail to understand the exclusion of Ashwin in the playing XI, who is currently the number one Test bowler in the world.”

He added, “Like I had mentioned before the match, skillful spinners don’t always rely on turning tracks, they use drift in the air and bounce off the surface to disguise their variations. Not to forget, Australia had 5 left-handers out of their top 8 batters.”

Further, the former India skipper quipped that the duo of Steven Smith and Travis Head put in a solid foundation on the opening day, which helped Australia tilt the game in their favour.

Ashwin, who boasts of a bowling average of 28.11 in seven Tests in England, was overlooked for Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav in the all-important grand finale. The 36-year-old had shared the ‘Man of the Series’ trophy with Ravindra Jadeja when India defeated Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home earlier this year. The off-spinner congratulated Australia for their victory and expressed gratitude to the support staff for standing beside him and called them a ‘rock of support’.

“Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, I feel it’s very important to acknowledge all my team mates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staffs who have held on like a rock of support,” Ashwin’s tweet read.