Sachin Tendulkar baffled at this decision by Team India in the WTC final

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 12, 2023 9:02:13 PM IST (Published)

Indian cricketing pioneer Sachin Tendulkar mentioned that he fails to understand the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from the Indian playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

The Baggy Greens inflicted a 209-run loss on the Rohit Sharma-led side as India suffered their second straight defeat in the WTC summit clash. Previously, the Indian team had lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC cycle from 2019-21.
Post India’s defeat to Australia, Tendulkar tweeted, “India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn't. There were some good moments for Team India, but I fail to understand the exclusion of Ashwin in the playing XI, who is currently the number one Test bowler in the world.”
X