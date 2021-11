How the teams have fared so far:

South Africa - The Proteas began their campaign with a hard-fought defeat against Australia but have since then recovered to register two wins on the trot. They got the better of West Indies in their 2nd outing as they restricted the defending champions to 143/8 before knocking off that total with 8 wickets to spare. Sri Lanka pushed them all the way to the wire in the next game after scoring 142, but once again South Africa finished on top in a close encounter where they won by 4 wickets with just 1 ball remaining.

Bangladesh - Despite posting what looked like a good total with 171 runs on the board against Sri Lanka in their Super 12 opener, Bangladesh succumbed to a 5-wicket defeat. They were then completely undone by a rampaging England unit who posted a dominant 8-wicket win with 35 balls to spare. Bangaldesh fought back hard in their last encounter against West Indies but Andre Russell managed to defend 13 runs in the final over to inflict a third consecutive defeat.