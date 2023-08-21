Ruturaj Gaikwad to take leadership lessons from MS Dhoni for Asian Games 2023

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has said that he will be taking leadership lessons from his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni as he prepares to captain Team India in the Asian Games 2023.

"Leadership role is a very complicated thing to be honest. What Mahi bhai (Dhoni) always says is to take it one game at a time, don't worry about the future. Everyone creates hype and whatever it is. I am not the kind of person who tracks social media and hear things about what anyone is saying about me," Gaikwad mentioned after the second T20I against Ireland on Sunday.

The right-hander, who warmed up the bench for the major part of the West Indies tour, is getting to open in the T20s against Ireland. He scored a match-winning 58 off 43 balls after a sedate start.

"It is very important. It is very different when you play from the first game itself (rather than getting an odd game in a series). You come in with lot of confidence, lot of preparation and the right mindset. At the same time there is no space in the main team as there are batters doing really well. It is a mixed feeling. It was a great opportunity and one more game to go," Gaikwad explained.

Rinku finishes in style - yet again

IPL sensation Rinku Singh made his much awaited debut in the first T20 but only got to bat on Sunday. He smashed 38 off 21 balls that pushed India past 180. The southpaw took his time initially before going ballistic. Ruturaj was all praise for Rinku. IPL sensation Rinku Singh made his much awaited debut in the first T20 but only got to bat on Sunday. He smashed 38 off 21 balls that pushed India past 180. The southpaw took his time initially before going ballistic. Ruturaj was all praise for Rinku.

"He (Rinku) has already become everyone's favourite in the IPL. The way he has batted this year he has shown a lot of maturity and I think the stand out thing is that he doesn't attack from ball one. He gives himself time, assesses the conditions and then attacks. It is a good learning for other players. You can always cover up later. He knows when to pull that trigger. It was an important innings for him," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)