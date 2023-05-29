Ruturaj Gaikwad to get married on June 3; Jaiswal to come in as stand-by player for WTC final

BCCI had selected Ruturaj Gaikwad as a stand-by opener for the World Test Championship finals however the CSK star batter informed the board that he would be able to join the team only after June 5th.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 625 runs in 14 innings in IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals with five fifties and a century and the efforts have paid off as he will be flying to the UK as a stand-by player. BCCI had selected Ruturaj Gaikwad as a stand-by opener for the World Test Championship finals, however, the CSK star batter informed the board that he would be able to join the team only after June 5th.
Gaikwad is getting married on June 3rd therefore he is taking some time off after the IPL finale. Jaiswal is yet to make his India debut in any format and this could be his chance to get India as he joins Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav as reserve players of the WTC finale.
In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, Jaiswal scored 315 runs in five matches which included one half-century and a century. KL Rahul will miss the finale of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia. There was a lot of discussion on picking KS Bharat as the team's wicket-keeper than the usual choice being KL Rahul. However, now in KL's absence, it would be a good time for Bharat to make his mark.
Also read: This Indian billionaire loves Dhoni and hopes Chennai Super Kings wins the IPL 2023 final
India’s Test squad WTC final
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
The Untold: Generics vs Branded Generics—here’s how India’s drug price ‘control’ kills the patient
May 29, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
World View: G20 energy transition meet— the critical role of natural gas in India's adaptation
May 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Politics, not economics, may explain demonetisation and 2000-Rupee withdrawal better
May 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: There are these five ways business leaders can show love at the workplace
May 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read