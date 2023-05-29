English
    Ruturaj Gaikwad to get married on June 3; Jaiswal to come in as stand-by player for WTC final

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023

    BCCI had selected Ruturaj Gaikwad as a stand-by opener for the World Test Championship finals however the CSK star batter informed the board that he would be able to join the team only after June 5th.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 625 runs in 14 innings in IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals with five fifties and a century and the efforts have paid off as he will be flying to the UK as a stand-by player. BCCI had selected Ruturaj Gaikwad as a stand-by opener for the World Test Championship finals, however, the CSK star batter informed the board that he would be able to join the team only after June 5th.

    Gaikwad is getting married on June 3rd therefore he is taking some time off after the IPL finale. Jaiswal is yet to make his India debut in any format and this could be his chance to get India as he joins Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav as reserve players of the WTC finale.
    Also read: KL Rahul to miss rest of IPL and World Test Championship final against Australia
    In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, Jaiswal scored 315 runs in five matches which included one half-century and a century.  KL Rahul will miss the finale of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia.  There was a lot of discussion on picking KS Bharat as the team's wicket-keeper than the usual choice being KL Rahul. However, now in KL's absence, it would be a good time for Bharat to make his mark.
