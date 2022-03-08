Russia-Ukraine War: Sporting bodies come down heavy on Russia

The international sporting bodies have reacted strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine . Russia and in some cases Belarus are now facing stern reactions on the world stage in sports.

From cancellation of international events to athletes being denied to play under the national flag, here is the round-up of sporting bodies' reactions to the Russia-Ukraine war.

ARCHERY

World Archery has banned the Russian and the Belarus athletes and officials.

ATHLETICS

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials have been barred from World Athletics Series events, including world race walking team championships in Oman this weekend, the world indoor championships in Serbia this month, and the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

AUTO RACING

FIA banned Russia and Belarus teams from all international events. Individual Russia and Belarus drivers and officials will only be allowed to continue as neutrals under the FIA flag, without their national symbols, flags, colours and anthems. FIA elected officers have been suspended. Formula One cancelled the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in September and cancelled the contract with the race. Haas F1 team sack Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. Intercontinental Drifting Cup in Sochi in June has also been cancelled.

BADMINTON

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from Badminton World Federation tournaments from March 8. All BWF events in Russia and Belarus were cancelled. A few Russian players at two Para events in Spain this week and next week were allowed to compete as neutrals with no national flags, anthems.

BASEBALL

World Baseball Softball Confederation has banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials.

BASKETBALL

The Russian teams and officials have been barred by International Basketball Federation. Russia has been excluded from the Women's Basketball World Cup in Australia in September. EuroLeague suspended Russian clubs CSKA Moscow, UNICS Kazan, and Zenit St. Petersburg. EuroCup suspended Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar. EuroLeague Women suspended Russian clubs UMMC Ekaterinburg, Dynamo Kursk and MBA Moscow.

BOXING

International Boxing Association banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials and cancelled international events in Russia and Belarus.

CANOEING

International Canoe Federation banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials.

SPORT CLIMBING

International Federation of Sport Climbing banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials. Boulder and Speed World Cup in Moscow in April to be relocated.

CURLING

World Curling Federation banned Russia, excluding it from the women's world championship in Canada this month and the men's world championship in Las Vegas in April. European championships in Perm, Russia, in November to be relocated.

CYCLING

International Cycling Union banned the Russian and Belarus national teams and professional teams. All UCI events in Russia and Belarus were cancelled. Russia and Belarus pro riders allowed on non-Russian and Belarusian teams. Russia and Belarus individual riders allowed, if authorized, as neutrals without national flags, emblems.

EQUESTRIAN

International Equestrian Federation cancelled all remaining events this year in Russia (51) and Belarus (six), including the Eurasian Championships in Moscow in July.

FENCING

International Fencing Federation banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials. Events in Russia and Belarus cancelled or to be relocated. FIE president Alisher Usmanov, a Russian, stepped aside.

GOLF

International Golf Federation banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials, including from world amateur team championships in France in August.

GYMNASTICS

International Gymnastics Federation banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials from March 7. World Cup and World Challenge Cup events in Russia and Belarus were cancelled, including the acrobatics World Cup in Oktyabrskiy, Russia, in May, and the trampoline World Cup in St. Petersburg in September.

HANDBALL

International Handball Federation banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials. Russia has been excluded from the beach handball world championships in Greece in June.

FIELD HOCKEY

Russia is excluded from the women's Junior World Cup in South Africa in April.

ICE HOCKEY

Russia and Belarus were banned from International Ice Hockey Federation events. Russia men out of world championship in May. World junior championships in Russia in 2023 relocated to Serbia. NHL suspended all business dealings in Russia including KHL. Finlands Jokerit club withdrew from the Kontinental Hockey League conference quarterfinals.

JUDO

International Judo Federation cancelled all tournaments in Russia, including Kazan Grand Slam in May. Russian judokas can compete under the IJF flag, logo and anthem. IJF removed Russian President Vladimir Putin as honorary president and ambassador. Arkady Rotenberg, a Russian, was removed from IJF executive committee. Sergey Soloveychik, Russian president of the European Judo Union, resigned.

KARATE

Karate 1-Premier League event in Moscow in October to be relocated. 2023 European championships in Russia to be relocated.

MODERN PENTATHLON

International Modern Pentathlon Union banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials.

ROWING

World Rowing banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials.

RUGBY

Russia and Belarus were suspended by World Rugby and Rugby Europe from all international and cross-border club events. Russia's men's team barred from Rugby Europe Championship and qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Russia's women's team has been barred from Rugby Europe Championship, the sevens world series, and qualifying for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa in September. Russian Rugby Union membership of World Rugby suspended. International Rugby League banned Russia.

SAILING

World Sailing has banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials.

SHOOTING

Russia and Belarus athletes barred from International Shooting Sport Federation events. European championships in Moscow in August to be relocated.

SKATEBOARDING

World Skate ruled Russia and Belarus individuals and teams to compete as neutrals without country flags, symbols, colours and anthems. No events are to be organized in Russia and Belarus.

SKATING

Russia and Belarus were banned from International Skating Union events, including world speed skating championships in Norway this month and world figure skating championships in France this month.

SKIING

International Ski Federation banned the Russian and Belarus athletes to the end of the season. All events in Russia to the end of the season are cancelled or relocated. World Cup cancellations included ski cross in Sunny Valley last weekend, aerials in Yaroslavl last week and Moscow this Saturday; moguls in Kuzbass this weekend; cross-country in Tyumen this month; and the women's ski jumping in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky this month.

SOCCER

FIFA and UEFA suspended the Russian national teams and clubs from all competitions. National men's team barred from World Cup qualifying playoffs this month. UEFA barred Belarus from staging international games.

Champions League final in May relocated from St. Petersburg to Paris. Spartak Moscow barred from Europa League last 16.

UEFA cancelled sponsorship from Russian energy company Gazprom which covered Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and the 2024 European Championship.

SQUASH

World junior championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, in August to be relocated.

SURFING

International Surfing Association banned Russian athletes and officials.

SWIMMING

FINA will allow the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials to enter as neutrals with no country flag, colours, symbols or anthems. FINA Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrawn. World junior championships in Kazan, Russia, in August were cancelled. The diving world series in Kazan in April was cancelled.

TABLE TENNIS

International Table Tennis Federation banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials.

TAEKWONDO

World Taekwondo banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and the officials and cancelled events in Russia and Belarus. The 2023 world championships in Moscow are to be relocated. World Taekwondo withdrew honorary 9th dan black belt conferred on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TENNIS

International Tennis Federation cancelled all events in Russia and Belarus. Russia and Belarus withdrew from Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation membership of ITF suspended. ATP-WTA Kremlin Cup in Moscow in October was suspended. Russia and Belarus players to compete on tours as neutrals without national flags.

TRIATHLON

World Triathlon banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials.

VOLLEYBALL

The men's world championship in Russia in August to be relocated. Volleyball National League games in Russia in June and July to be relocated.

WEIGHTLIFTING

European youth championships in Kazan, Russia, in August to be relocated.

WINTER SPORTS

International Biathlon Union banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials.

International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation suspended the Bobsleigh Federation of Russia to July.

International Luge Federation banned the Russian athletes and officials, suspended Russian elected officers, and barred Russia from staging events.

WRESTLING

United World Wrestling banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials.

OTHER SPORTS

Winter Paralympics in Beijing banned Russia and Belarus. International Paralympic Committee withdrew Paralympic Honor from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, in July banned Russia and Belarus.

International Olympic Committee withdrew Olympic Order from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European Olympic Committee banned the Russian and Belarus athletes and officials from Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti, Finland, this month.

SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in May was cancelled.

EA Sports removing Russian clubs and the national team from FIFA 22 video game.