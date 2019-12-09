#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Russia banned from Olympic Games over doping scandal

Updated : December 09, 2019 04:41 PM IST

WADA's executive committee took the decision after it concluded that Moscow had tampered with laboratory data by planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.
Russia, which has tried to showcase itself as a global sports power, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.
