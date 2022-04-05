IPL 2022 | RR vs RCB Match Live Updates: Bangalore win Toss, invite Rajasthan to bat first; Both teams unchanged

RR vs RCB Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik has been very effective this season as he embraces the finishers role for RCB. Here's what he had to say ahead of this game.

Dinesh Karthik, "Assessing conditions and situations has been important. There has been a bit of dew around, so that has helped with my batting. My role is that of a finisher, at least that is what they have told me. Hasaranga is much slower through the air. He is a different kind of a bowler and spins the ball both ways. He is very accurate for a leg-spinner and I have enjoyed keeping to him. The challenge has been to find positions to get stumpings. We have to bring our A game against RR. We need to do the things that we do right consistently to win the game."