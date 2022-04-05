IPL 2022 | RR vs RCB Match Live Updates: Bangalore win Toss, invite Rajasthan to bat first; Both teams unchanged

IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, April 5.
RR vs RCB Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik has been very effective this season as he embraces the finishers role for RCB. Here's what he had to say ahead of this game.
Dinesh Karthik, "Assessing conditions and situations has been important. There has been a bit of dew around, so that has helped with my batting. My role is that of a finisher, at least that is what they have told me. Hasaranga is much slower through the air. He is a different kind of a bowler and spins the ball both ways. He is very accurate for a leg-spinner and I have enjoyed keeping to him. The challenge has been to find positions to get stumpings. We have to bring our A game against RR. We need to do the things that we do right consistently to win the game."
RR vs RCB Pitch report: Matthew Hayden in his assessment of the surface at the Wankhede Stadium says, "This pitch definitely has a lot lesser grass on it. It is very, very hard. It isn't something we have seen with the pitches here so far. The batsmen are in for a little bit of a treat today. Expect a score of over 160."
RR vs RCB Playing XIs: Both teams are unchanged from their previous outings.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (WK & C), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.
Sanju Samson (RR Captain): Not too disappointed (at losing the toss). It looks like a completely different surface to the ones we played in the last few games. Our standards in our bowling and batting. We should all take care of our own roles and try to win the small moments. Same team.
Faf du Plessis (RCB Captain): We'll have a bowl. Just the trend and with the dew effect. The pitch doesn't look very different, so we'll have to see what the dew does. The fact that pleases me is that we hung in in the last game. It gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even though you aren't playing at your best, it is pleasing.
RR vs RCB Toss: Faf du Plessis wins the Toss and decides to bowl first.
Chahal has been in rampant form this season picking up 5 wickets from just 2 games. He could be key to RR's fortunes today as the spinner plays his first game against his former franchise RCB.
RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. We don't have to wait long to confirm the playing XI though with the Toss coming up at 7:00 PM IST.
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.
RR vs RCB Team News: Here's the latest team news for both franchises.
Rajasthan Royals Team News: Navdeep Saini seemed to pick up an injury when fielding in the last game but the pacer was able to return and bowl the final over. If Saini misses this game he can be replaced by either James Neesham or Obed McCoy.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News: Royal Challengers Bangalore will continue to be without the services of Australian duo Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff due to international duty. Newly married Glenn Maxwell is expected to return but it's unclear if h'’ll be drafted straight into the Playing XI.
IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at how the teams stand on the IPL 2022 points table ahead of this clash. RR find themselves right on top of the pile after their unbeaten start while RCB are down in 7th position.
RR vs RCB Match Live Updates: Before we break down all the talking points ahead of this cracking encounter, here's a look at the full squad list for both these teams.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.