RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Preview: Resurgent Bangalore look to topple high-flying Rajasthan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have their work cut out for them when they travel to the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday, April 5. RR are yet to taste defeat this year and their dominant form has propelled them right to the top of the IPL 2022 Points Table

RCB, meanwhile, overcame their disappointing opening day defeat, which saw them lose to PBKS despite scoring 205/2, with a hard-fought victory over KKR in their last outing.

Bangalore's bowling attack, inspired by a Player of the Match performance from Wanindu Hasaranga (4/20) bowled out KKR for just 128 at the DY Patil Stadium. The batters then suffered a shaky start as they were quickly reduced to 62/4, however, Sherfane Rutherford (28) and Shahbaz Ahed (27) stitched together a fighting partnership to drag RCB back into the game.

Dinesh Karthik (14 off 7 balls) then walked out and played his role of finisher to perfection as he fired RCB across the finish line with 3 wickets and 4 balls to spare in a low-scoring thriller.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, is yet to suffer any hiccups in the tournament. The Royals completely outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener and followed that up with another impressive performance against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Jos Buttler became the first centurion in IPL 2022 as he smashed 100 off 68 balls and together with Shimron Hetymer (35 off 14 balls) and Sanju Samson (30 off 21 balls) fired RR to a dominant total of 193/8.

Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma fought back for Mumbai with fighting half-centuries but the RR bowling attack, led by the irrepressible Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26) put in a very disciplined performance to wrap up a 23-run victory.

RR’s two wins from two games see them sit comfortably at the summit of the IPL 2022 points table and the Sanju Samson-led team will be keen to maintain their position when they face their latest challenge in the form of Faf du Plessis’ RCB.

RR vs RCB Team News:

RR Team News: Navdeep Saini seemed to pick up an injury when fielding in the last game but the pacer was able to return and bowl the final over. If Saini misses this game he can be replaced by either James Neesham or Obed McCoy.

RCB Team News: Royal Challengers Bangalore will continue to be without the services of Australian duo Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff due to international duty. Newly married Glenn Maxwell is expected to return but it's unclear if h'’ll be drafted straight into the Playing XI.

RR vs RCB Pitch Report: The track at Wankhede has favoured the team batting second with all three matches won by the chasing side. It also offers some movement early on for the pacers who can grab a few wickets in the powerplay but the dew later in the game makes it easier to go looking for some quick runs.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, April 5. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar

RR vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler looked in rampant form in the last game and after his blistering century, the Englishman can be backed to make a big impact once again. RCB captain Faf du Plessis has 93 runs from two games so far and is another batter to look out for. Shimron Hetmyer meanwhile has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 248.14 and can be a value addition with his explosive style.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Wanindu Hasaranga has 5 wickets in the tournament so far but hasn’t really gotten going with the bat. The Sri Lankan can be an explosive batter and could rake in the points if his batting finally clicks. Riyan Parag has struggled to make an impact so far in the tournament but he’s another player who is capable of putting in a match-winning performance on his day.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal has settled rather quickly with RR and has 5 wickets from 2 games so far. The spinner will be keen to add to that tally, especially against his former franchise. Harshal Patel meanwhile looked back to his best after a poor performance in the first game and can be backed to pick up a few wickets with his brilliant death bowling acumen.

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs:

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

RR vs RCB Complete Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.