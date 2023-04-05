IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS highlights: Shikhar Dhawan, Nathan Ellis shine in Punjab Kings 5-run win over Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs

Nathan Ellis | Player of the Match: Just stoked to get the win, pleased to get some awards but from a team's point of view nice to get that win. In T20 every ball counts, staying in the moment is really the key. When I was bowling in the backend, I was trying to get my variations right and calculate what the best ball is at that time. For me it's cross-seam and it worked out really well tonight
Shikhar Dhawan | PBKS captain: There were some nervous moments, I was trying to keep my calm and discussing plans with my bowlers. Was happy with the score we put up. We scoring 197 and my bowlers giving those early wickets and then Nathan came in and bowled supebly. It was a full team effort. These 2 games we got a great start, Prabh did really well and I tried my best to increase my strike-rate. We want to keep the momentum going as we got a good batting line-up. We respect the opponents' bowlers but want to keep the intent and aggression going.
Sanju Samson | Rajasthan Royals captain - To be honest, it was a very good track to bat on, not much movement with the new ball and they batted really well, had the momentum in the powerplay. Our bowlers used the variations on a high-scoring wicket and I thought we did well to restrict them to 197. Jos wasn't fully fit (injured his finger while taking the catch), the thinking behind keeping Padikkal was to tackle their two spinners in the middle overs. The coaches have put a lot of work behind him (on Dhruv Jurel), we had a work week camp before the IPL, but the way they have worked a lot of time in our camp, having faced 1000s of balls and I'm happy with the way they're progressing. I was expecting the dew to come in the second innings, but it was evident that it was there right at the start, need to be prepared better for such things in the next game.
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 192/7 after 20 overs. (Dhruv Jurel 32 , Jason Holder 1)
Sam Curran manages to hold his nerves under pressure and gives away only 10 runs from the final over. As a result Rajasthan Royals fall short by just 5 runs. Another exciting run chase!
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer is gone
Full fast delivery on off and middle stump. Hetmyer drives the ball down to long-off and sets off for two runs. He takes the first run and then runs for the second but Jurel doesn't run and Hetmyer is half way down the pitch. The ball is returned to Curran and Curran removes the bails.
Hetmyer run out (Shahrukh Khan/Sam Curran) 36(18) [4s-1 6s-3]
Rajasthan Royals: 186/7 in 19.3 overs.
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 182/6 after 18 overs. (Shimron Hetmyer 33, Dhruv Jurel 27)
Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel have taken the run chase down to the last over as they notch 18 runs off Arshdeep Singh's last over. What an exciting run chase by Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 164/6 after 18 overs. (Shimron Hetmyer 31, Dhruv Jurel 12)
Sam Curran leak 19 runs from his final over. Shimron Hetmyer is playing a crucial cameo for Rajasthan Royals. He has blasted 31 from just 15 balls. He is getting a good company in Dhryv Jurel. We are down to the last two overs with the Royals needing 34 more runs to win.
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 145/6 after 17overs. (Shimron Hetmyer 14, Dhruv Jurel 10)
Sixteen runs from Nathan Ellis' final over as Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel hits two sixes in the over. Ellis finishes his spell with the figures of 4/30. An important spell by Ellis as he accounts for the wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag. Rajasthan Royals are just about keeping themseleves alive in the run chase.