IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS LIVE score: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 86, Prabhsimran Singh's fifty guide Punjab Kings to 197/4

RR vs PBKS Live: WICKET! Jason Holder gets his second wicket of the match
Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Shahrukh Khan goes for a wild slog and ends up hitting the ball straight to Jos Buttler at long-on.
Shahrukh Khan c Buttler b Holder 11(10) [4s-1]
Punjab Kings: 196/4 19.4 overs.
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings 165/3 after 17 overs. (Shikhar Dhawan 65, Shahrukh Khan 4)
R Ashwin ends his spell with a good over as he first cleans up Sikandar Raza and then gives away only six runs. Rajasthan Royals are doing their level best to prevent Punjab Kings from reaching beyond 200.
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: WICKET! Sikandar Raza's stay in the middle is short as he is clean bowled by R Ashwin
Fast good length delivery at off stump. Raza looks to block the ball but the ball beats the edge of the bat and hits the off stump.
Raza b Ashwin 1(2)
Punjab Kings: 159/3 after 16.1 overs.
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings 159/2 after 16 overs. (Shikhar Dhawan 63, Sikandar Raz 1)
Yuzvendra Chahal ends his spell with a wicket. Jitesh Sharma was looking for more big shots but ended up holing the catch in the deep. With just four more overs to come, Shikhar Dhawan and Sikandar Raza will be looking to go big!