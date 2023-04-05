IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS LIVE score: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 86, Prabhsimran Singh's fifty guide Punjab Kings to 197/4

English
homesports NewsIPL 2023 RR vs PBKS LIVE score: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 86, Prabhsimran Singh's fifty guide Punjab Kings to 197/4

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By Prakhar Sachdeo   Apr 5, 2023 9:34 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Live Score, Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from match 8 of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Live Updates

Apr 5, 2023 9:34 PM

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings 197/4  after 20 overs. (Shikhar Dhawan 86, Sam Curran 1)

An excellent last over by Jason Holder as he picks up a wicket and only gives away seven runs. Thanks to the over, Punjab Kings are restricted to below 200.

Apr 5, 2023 9:31 PM

Sam Curran, left handed bat, comes to the crease

Apr 5, 2023 9:29 PM

RR vs PBKS Live: WICKET! Jason Holder gets his second wicket of the match

Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Shahrukh Khan goes for a wild slog and ends up hitting the ball straight to Jos Buttler at long-on.

Shahrukh Khan c Buttler b Holder 11(10) [4s-1]

Punjab Kings: 196/4 19.4 overs.

Apr 5, 2023 9:28 PM

Jason Holder to bowl the last over of the innings.

Apr 5, 2023 9:26 PM

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings 190/3  after 19 overs. (Shikhar Dhawan 85, Shahrukh Khan 6)

An expensive over by KM Asif as he concedes 16 runs from it. Asif is punished for a six and a four by Dhawan and the fast bowler also bowled a a wide and a six.

Apr 5, 2023 9:25 PM

KM Asif [3.0-0-39-0] is back into the attack

Apr 5, 2023 9:15 PM

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings 174/3  after 18 overs. (Shikhar Dhawan 73, Shahrukh Khan 5)

A decent over bowled by Jason Holder except for one delivery when he was reverse swept by Shikhar Dhawan for a maximum. Dhawan has played a captain's knock!

Apr 5, 2023 9:15 PM

Jason Holder [2.0-0-13-1] is back into the attack

Apr 5, 2023 9:11 PM

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings 165/3  after 17 overs. (Shikhar Dhawan 65, Shahrukh Khan 4)

R Ashwin ends his spell with a good over as he first cleans up Sikandar Raza and then gives away only six runs. Rajasthan Royals are doing their level best to prevent Punjab Kings from reaching beyond 200.

Apr 5, 2023 9:11 PM

Shahrukh Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Apr 5, 2023 9:08 PM

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: WICKET! Sikandar Raza's stay in the middle is short as he is clean bowled by R Ashwin

Fast good length delivery at off stump. Raza looks to block the ball but the ball beats the edge of the bat and hits the off stump.

 Raza b Ashwin 1(2)

Punjab Kings: 159/3 after 16.1 overs.

Apr 5, 2023 9:07 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin [3.0-0-19-0] is back into the attack

Apr 5, 2023 9:05 PM

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings 159/2 after 16 overs. (Shikhar Dhawan 63, Sikandar Raz 1)

Yuzvendra Chahal ends his spell with a wicket. Jitesh Sharma was looking for more big shots but ended up holing the catch in the deep. With just four more overs to come, Shikhar Dhawan and Sikandar Raza will be looking to go big!

Apr 5, 2023 9:04 PM

Sikandar Raza, right handed batter, walks to the crease.

Apr 5, 2023 9:01 PM
