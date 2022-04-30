RR vs MI Live Updates: Rajasthan pay tribute to their 'First Royal'

The Royals players will sport the initials SW23 on their shirt collars as a tribute to Warne while their support staff will all be wearing jersey’s with Warne’s name and number in the dugout. Former Australia leg-spinner Warne, passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 and famously coached and captained Rajasthan to their only IPL title back in 2008.

The franchise said Warne's brother, Jason will also be part of the celebration as he has accepted an invitation from the Jaipur-based side. Considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Warne died of suspected heart attack in Thailand. He took 708 wickets from 145 Tests, besides 293 ODI wickets from 194 matches between 1992 and 2007. "It is befitting that the same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy will see the cricketing world come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life," the franchise said in a release.

"The franchise would like to iterate that it will not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man, and salute him for his never-ending contribution to the game of cricket as well as impacting thousands of lives around the world through his words, energy, and actions both on and off the field." It said the celebrations will be led by the franchise and supported by the BCCI.