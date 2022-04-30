Follow the live score and updates from match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 30.
RR vs MI Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. We don't have to wait long to confirm the final XI with the captains out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith and Jasprit Bumrah.
RR vs MI Live Updates: How the teams fared in their last game
Rajasthan come into this game on the back of a close-fought victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their outing. RR saw their batting line-up crumble but 20-year-old Riyan Parag stepped up with a blistering 56 not-out off just 31 balls to help his team post 144/8. The RR bowlers then bailed their team out with Kuldeep Sen posting stunning figures of 4/20 and Ravichandran Ashwin also contributing with 3/17 as they bowled out Bangalore for just 115.
Mumbai crashed to their eight-consecutive defeat this season when they fell short by 36 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. KL Rahul scored his second century this season against MI to help LSG post 168/6. Mumbai then saw only three players get to double-figures as they managed just 132/8 in the run-chase.
RR vs MI Team News:
RR Team News: Rajasthan made two changes with Daryl Mitchell and Kuldeep Sen coming into the side to replace Karun Nair and Obed McCoy in the last game. While Sen was sensational, Mitchell only managed 16 runs. However, RR will want to back Mitchell as the Kiwi also offers a sixth bowling option.
MI Team News: Mumbai will want to shake things up and Tim David could be brought in to replace Pollard who hasn’t offered much so far. Jaydev Unadkat has been expensive and with not much to play for we could see a debut for Arjun Tendulkar who offers a left-handed fast bowling option.
RR vs MI Match: What happened in the last game between these two sides in IPL 2022
The last time these two sides met this season, Rajasthan posted a massive total of 193/8 as Jos Buttler scored the first of his three centuries this season. In reply, Mumbai fell short by 23 runs as they could only manage 170/8 courtesy half-centuries from young Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan.
RR vs MI Live Updates: Rajasthan pay tribute to their 'First Royal'
The Royals players will sport the initials SW23 on their shirt collars as a tribute to Warne while their support staff will all be wearing jersey’s with Warne’s name and number in the dugout. Former Australia leg-spinner Warne, passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 and famously coached and captained Rajasthan to their only IPL title back in 2008.
The franchise said Warne's brother, Jason will also be part of the celebration as he has accepted an invitation from the Jaipur-based side. Considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Warne died of suspected heart attack in Thailand. He took 708 wickets from 145 Tests, besides 293 ODI wickets from 194 matches between 1992 and 2007. "It is befitting that the same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy will see the cricketing world come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life," the franchise said in a release.
"The franchise would like to iterate that it will not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man, and salute him for his never-ending contribution to the game of cricket as well as impacting thousands of lives around the world through his words, energy, and actions both on and off the field." It said the celebrations will be led by the franchise and supported by the BCCI.