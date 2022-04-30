RR vs MI Probable Playing XIs:Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. We don't have to wait long to confirm the final XI with the captains out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned for all the live updates.Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith and Jasprit Bumrah.