Taking strike for Lucknow Super Giants is KL Rahul.
Bowling the first over for Rajasthan Royals is Trent Boult.
We are ready to go at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The two umpires and the players take the field. Opening the innings for Lucknow Super Giants in their captain KL Rahul along with Kyle Mayers.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
KL Rahul: We would have bowled first as well. First game here. It's important that we start well and put a good total on the board. We've executed well in most games. We have had clarity with bat on ball. All three skills have been good. We are quite settled. We'll try to keep that left-hand, right-hand combination going. Quinny still misses out. He'll just have to wait for some more time. I have enjoyed opening with Quinton.
Sanju Samson: We are going to bowl first. It looks like a really good wicket. We are very happy to come back to Jaipur and play after 4 years. It's all about how we react under pressure. We have a fearless attitude. We have one change. Jason comes back in for Zampa.
Toss
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and opts to field first
"No tall stands, so there's a bit of a breeze factor. Pretty substantial breeze that's blowing across, it might come into play. This is not a dead-centre pitch on this ground. (Square boundaries) 62m short boundary, 68m on the other side, but straight is 70 and upwards (78m). If you're going to hit straight, make sure you've got a lot of power behind the shot. So there's an incentive to play cross-batted on this pitch. I find this pitch on the harder side. It might be a little bit two-paced as well. There's a nice covering of grass. It might skid on a little. I don't think we'll see a lot of bounce. Doesn't look like a turner. First half of the game may be something for the spinners. Win the toss, you want to bowl first on this surface" say Sanjay Manjerakar and Nick Night on the pitch
Inconsistent LSG faces RR test at Jaipur
Blowing hot and cold, Lucknow Super Giants will look to tick all the boxes and return to winning ways when they clash with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Wednesday.
With three wins and two losses so far, LSG is a team overflowing with talent but they have missed a trick or two at times to find themselves on the losing side twice.
In the last match against the Punjab Kings, Lucknow couldn't get enough runs in the middle overs, leaving them 10-15 runs short in the end.
While KL Rahul returning to form with a sizzling 56-ball 74 is a big positive, LSG will rue the scoring opportunities they squandered in the middle overs.
Lucknow have no dearth of power in their batting, with Kyle Mayers at the top and Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis in the middle capable of pulverising any opposition.
While Mayers did his job in the powerplay, he, perhaps, needs to think about building partnerships after the first six overs, especially with Deepak Hooda struggling to get runs at the top.
Against PBKS, LSG also committed the mistake of bringing in the talented Ravi Bishnoi too late, allowing the batters to take the chase deep into the final over.
Bishnoi is a wily customer with a mean googly, and skipper Rahul may think of using him in the middle as well, instead of holding him back for the death overs.
Krishnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya too have done well in their respective roles.
Among the fast bowlers, LSG possess the fiery pace of Mark Wood and Avesh Khan. Yudhvir Singh Charak too will look to carry on his good run after a sensational two-wicket haul on debut against Punjab.
However, for Lucknow, it will be an uphill task to disturb the applecart of the Royals, who have performed like a well-oiled machine with a hat-trick of wins to grab the top spot in the IPL standings.
RR possess a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson ensuring that the side has a good start and has enough runs in the powerplay.
While Buttler, with 204 runs has been their highest run-scorer, Jaiswal has struck at 149.45 during his 136 runs so far in the IPL.
And, when the duo failed the other day against GT, skipper Samson rose to the occasion, bailing out the team with a 32-ball 60 as West Indian Shimron Hetmyer completed the job with a 26-ball 56.
Devdutt Padikkal too has come up with cameos but Riyan Parag hasn't been able to grab the opportunities.
RR also has some quality spinners, with the trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin making life difficult for the opposition.
It was the spinners who had won them the match against Chennai Super Kings, while pace spearhead Trent Boult did the job against Delhi Capital by taking those two wickets in the first over to derail their chase.
Medium pacer Sandeep Sharma too has used all his experience, taking wickets regularly during his spells.
Squad (from): Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa.
Match time: 7:30 PM IST.
Form Guide (last five matches)
RR: W-W-W-L-W
LSG: L-W-W-L-W
Tonight's clash between RR and LSG is a fight for the top spot on the IPL 2023 points table. If RR win they will remain at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. But should LSG register win in this match, they will take the top spot! Expect a lot of fireworks tonight!
It is a top of the table clash between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. RR sit pretty at the top of the IPL 2023 points table with four wins from their five matches that they have played so far in the season. A place behind Rajasthan Royals at the second place on the points tally are Lucknow Super Giants with three wins and two losses from their five games so far in the season.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the match 26 of the TATA IPL 2023 coverage. Tonight Rajasthan Royals face Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansigh Stadium in Jaipur. It is for the first time that an IPL game has returned to Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. The home team comes into this game on the back of an incredible victory against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing 178, the Royals were down 55/4 in the 11th over but some terrific counter-attack by skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer saw them sailing over the finishing line in the final over of the game.
The Royals have been batting with some serious, dominating intent throughout the season. Their top order has set the ball rolling right from the offset and consistent contributions from Hetmyer down the order ensures that their batting unit has a very well-rounded look at the moment.
The bowling is bolstered by the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa whereas Trent Boult has been quite venomous with the new ball. Sandeep Sharma has proven to be a handy resource both at the start and the backend of the innings whereas Jason Holder is chipping in with useful contributions in both departments as well. At the moment, RR seem to be covering all bases pretty well.
On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home on Saturday. They will be eager to return back to winning ways but face the mounting challenge of overcoming a supremely talented RR setup in their own backyard. LSG’s batting failed to click in the previous game and they could be considering bringing South African opener Quinton de Kock into the XI to add further strength to their top order.
Mark Wood could be a good resource to fall back on if he hits the right lengths in the larger square boundaries in Jaipur. They can also take veteran leggie Amit Mishra into the playing XI with him and Ravi Bishnoi potentially applying the brakes on the RR onslaught in the middle-overs.
Predicted Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa.
Impact Player: Riyan Parag
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood.
Impact Player: Amit Mishra
Key Player to Watch
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)
The RR skipper unleashed carnage against Afghan spinner Rashid Khan against the Titans on Sunday and he will walk into this game with supreme confidence.
He has a tendency to keep the intent upbeat and ante afloat in the middle overs and that will come in useful if LSG try to choke the RR batting with Bishnoi, Mishra and Pandya. Samson is the thread connecting the RR top order with their middle order and hence his role becomes even more valuable in all phases of the innings.
Deepak Hooda (Lucknow Super Giants)
Deepak Hooda has failed to turn up so far this season, aggregating only 37 runs in five matches so far. He has not made any valuable contributions with the ball either but LSG will need him firing with the bat again if they were to enhance the number of runs they are putting up on the board. That can also relieve some pressure off the top order and perhaps even allow them to score more freely and maximise the opportunity provided by the powerplay overs.
Pitch Report
The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is in this stadium is 151, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Wednesday.
Where to Watch?
The television audience can catch the action at 7:30 pm on Wednesday on the Star Sports Network and digital viewers can tune into the game at the same time on the JioCinema application.