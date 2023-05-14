RR vs KKR Live: Rajasthan lose 5 wickets in powerplay as Bangalore look set for big win

RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 26/4 after 5 overs
4.1: Michael Bracewell to Joe Root, 1 run
4.2: Michael Bracewell to Devdutt Padikkal, OUT! Gone for 4 off 4!
4.3: Michael Bracewell to Shimron Hetmyer, 6 runs
4.4: Michael Bracewell to Shimron Hetmyer, 0 run
4.5: Michael Bracewell to Shimron Hetmyer, 0 run
4.6: Michael Bracewell to Shimron Hetmyer, 0 run
RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals 19/3 after 4 overs
3.1: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 0 run
3.2: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 1 run
3.3: Wayne Parnell to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run
3.4: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 0 run
3.5: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 0 run
3.6: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 1 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 16/3 after 3 overs
2.1: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 0 run
2.2: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 0 run
2.3: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 4 runs
2.4: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 0 run
2.5: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 0 run
2.6: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 1 run
RR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore 11/3 after 2 overs
1.1: Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, 0 run
1.2: Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, wide
1.2: Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, OUT! Gone for 0 off 2! Both RR openers gone for a duck!
1.3: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 1 run
1.4: Wayne Parnell to Sanju Samson, OUT! Gone for 4 off 5!
1.5: Wayne Parnell to Devdutt Padikkal, 0 run
1.6: Wayne Parnell to Devdutt Padikkal, 4 runs
RR vs RCB Live Score: 5/1 after 1 over
0.1: Mohammed Siraj to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 0 run
0.2: Mohammed Siraj to Yashasvi Jaiswal, wide
0.2: Mohammed Siraj to Yashasvi Jaiswal, OUT! Gone for 0 off 2!
0.3: Mohammed Siraj to Sanju Samson, 0 run
0.4: Mohammed Siraj to Sanju Samson, 0 run
0.5: Mohammed Siraj to Sanju Samson, 0 run
0.6: Mohammed Siraj to Sanju Samson, 4 runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to open for RR. Mohammed Siraj with the new ball for RCB.
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/5 after 20 overs
19.1: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 1 run
19.2: KM Asif to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
19.3: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 0 run
19.4: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 6 runs
19.5: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 6 runs
19.6: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 153/5 after 19 overs
18.1: Yuzvendra Chahal to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
18.2: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 1 run
18.3: Yuzvendra Chahal to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
18.4: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs
18.5: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 1 run
18.6: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 2 runs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 143/5 after 18 overs
17.1: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
17.2: Sandeep Sharma to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
17.3: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, OUT! Gone for 54 off 33!
17.4: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 0 run
17.5: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs
17.6: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 2 runs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 135/4 after 17 overs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 123/4 after 16 overs
15.1: Adam Zampa to Mahipal Lomror, OUT! Gone for 1 off 2!
15.2: Adam Zampa to Dinesh Karthik, 0 run
15.3: Adam Zampa to Dinesh Karthik, OUT! Gone for 0 off 2!
15.4: Adam Zampa to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
15.5: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
15.6: Adam Zampa to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: 120/2 after 15 overs
14.1: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run
14.2: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 2 wides
14.2: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 6 runs
14.3: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs
14.4: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs
14.5: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, OUT! Gone for 55 off 44!
14.6: KM Asif to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run
RCB vs RR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/1 after 14 overs
13.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
13.2: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
13.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run
13.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 6 runs
13.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run
13.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/1 after 13 overs
12.1: Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
12.2: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
12.3: Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
12.4: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs
12.5: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs
12.6: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 86/1 after 12 overs
11.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
11.2; Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
11.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
11.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
11.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
11.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run