RR vs KKR Live: Rajasthan lose 5 wickets in powerplay as Bangalore look set for big win

By Tarkesh Jha  |  May 14, 2023 6:00 PM IST (Updated)
Both teams cannot afford to suffer a defeat anytime soon, as their qualification prospects for the playoffs rely largely on their performances in the final few league games of the season.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 26/4 after 5 overs

4.1: Michael Bracewell to Joe Root, 1 run 

4.2: Michael Bracewell to Devdutt Padikkal, OUT! Gone for 4 off 4!

4.3: Michael Bracewell to Shimron Hetmyer, 6 runs 

4.4: Michael Bracewell to Shimron Hetmyer, 0 run 

4.5: Michael Bracewell to Shimron Hetmyer, 0 run 

4.6: Michael Bracewell to Shimron Hetmyer, 0 run

May 14, 2023 5:55 PM

RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals 19/3 after 4 overs 

3.1: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 0 run 

3.2: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 1 run 

3.3: Wayne Parnell to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run 

3.4: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 0 run 

3.5: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 0 run 

3.6: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 1 run

May 14, 2023 5:49 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 16/3 after 3 overs 

2.1: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 0 run 

2.2: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 0 run 

2.3: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 4 runs 

2.4: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 0 run 

2.5: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 0 run 

2.6: Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root, 1 run

May 14, 2023 5:46 PM

RR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore 11/3 after 2 overs

1.1: Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, 0 run 

1.2: Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, wide 

1.2: Wayne Parnell to Jos Buttler, OUT! Gone for 0 off 2! Both RR openers gone for a duck!

1.3: Wayne Parnell to Joe Root, 1 run 

1.4: Wayne Parnell to Sanju Samson, OUT! Gone for 4 off 5!

1.5: Wayne Parnell to Devdutt Padikkal, 0 run 

1.6: Wayne Parnell to Devdutt Padikkal, 4 runs

May 14, 2023 5:38 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: 5/1 after 1 over

0.1: Mohammed Siraj to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 0 run 

0.2: Mohammed Siraj to Yashasvi Jaiswal, wide 

0.2: Mohammed Siraj to Yashasvi Jaiswal, OUT! Gone for 0 off 2!

0.3: Mohammed Siraj to Sanju Samson, 0 run 

0.4: Mohammed Siraj to Sanju Samson, 0 run 

0.5: Mohammed Siraj to Sanju Samson, 0 run 

0.6: Mohammed Siraj to Sanju Samson, 4 runs

May 14, 2023 5:35 PM

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to open for RR. Mohammed Siraj with the new ball for RCB. 

May 14, 2023 5:32 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/5 after 20 overs 

19.1: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 1 run 

19.2: KM Asif to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

19.3: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 0 run 

19.4: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 6 runs 

19.5: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 6 runs 

19.6: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs

May 14, 2023 5:09 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 153/5 after 19 overs 

18.1: Yuzvendra Chahal to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

18.2: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 1 run 

18.3: Yuzvendra Chahal to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

18.4: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs 

18.5: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 1 run 

18.6: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 2 runs

May 14, 2023 5:07 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 143/5 after 18 overs 

17.1: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

17.2: Sandeep Sharma to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

17.3: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, OUT! Gone for 54 off 33!

17.4: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 0 run 

17.5: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs 

17.6: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 2 runs

May 14, 2023 5:05 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 135/4 after 17 overs 

May 14, 2023 5:02 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 123/4 after 16 overs

15.1: Adam Zampa to Mahipal Lomror, OUT! Gone for 1 off 2!

15.2: Adam Zampa to Dinesh Karthik, 0 run 

15.3: Adam Zampa to Dinesh Karthik, OUT! Gone for 0 off 2!

15.4: Adam Zampa to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

15.5: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

15.6: Adam Zampa to Michael Bracewell, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:48 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: 120/2 after 15 overs

14.1: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run 

14.2: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 2 wides 

14.2: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 6 runs 

14.3: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs 

14.4: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs 

14.5: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, OUT! Gone for 55 off 44!

14.6: KM Asif to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:43 PM

RCB vs RR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/1 after 14 overs 

13.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

13.2: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

13.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run 

13.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 6 runs 

13.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run 

13.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:36 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/1 after 13 overs 

12.1: Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

12.2: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

12.3: Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

12.4: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs 

12.5: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs 

12.6: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:31 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 86/1 after 12 overs

11.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

11.2; Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

11.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 0 run 

11.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

11.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

11.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:28 PM