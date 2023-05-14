RR vs KKR Live: Faf-Maxwell power Bangalore to 171/5 in 20 overs

English
RR vs RCB Live: Faf-Maxwell power Bangalore to 171/5 in 20 overs

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Tarkesh Jha   May 14, 2023 5:10 PM IST (Updated)
Both teams cannot afford to suffer a defeat anytime soon, as their qualification prospects for the playoffs rely largely on their performances in the final few league games of the season.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/5 after 20 overs 

19.1: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 1 run 

19.2: KM Asif to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

19.3: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 0 run 

19.4: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 6 runs 

19.5: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 6 runs 

19.6: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs

May 14, 2023 5:09 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 153/5 after 19 overs 

18.1: Yuzvendra Chahal to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

18.2: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 1 run 

18.3: Yuzvendra Chahal to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

18.4: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs 

18.5: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 1 run 

18.6: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 2 runs

May 14, 2023 5:07 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 143/5 after 18 overs 

17.1: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

17.2: Sandeep Sharma to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

17.3: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, OUT! Gone for 54 off 33!

17.4: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 0 run 

17.5: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs 

17.6: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 2 runs

May 14, 2023 5:05 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 135/4 after 17 overs 

May 14, 2023 5:02 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 123/4 after 16 overs

15.1: Adam Zampa to Mahipal Lomror, OUT! Gone for 1 off 2!

15.2: Adam Zampa to Dinesh Karthik, 0 run 

15.3: Adam Zampa to Dinesh Karthik, OUT! Gone for 0 off 2!

15.4: Adam Zampa to Michael Bracewell, 1 run 

15.5: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

15.6: Adam Zampa to Michael Bracewell, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:48 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: 120/2 after 15 overs

14.1: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run 

14.2: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 2 wides 

14.2: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 6 runs 

14.3: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs 

14.4: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs 

14.5: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, OUT! Gone for 55 off 44!

14.6: KM Asif to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:43 PM

RCB vs RR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/1 after 14 overs 

13.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

13.2: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

13.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run 

13.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 6 runs 

13.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run 

13.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:36 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/1 after 13 overs 

12.1: Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

12.2: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

12.3: Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

12.4: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs 

12.5: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs 

12.6: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:31 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 86/1 after 12 overs

11.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

11.2; Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

11.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 0 run 

11.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

11.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

11.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:28 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 81/1 after 11 overs 

10.1: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

10.2: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

10.3: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 0 run 

10.4: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

10.5: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 0 run 

10.6: KM Asif to Faf du Plessi, 0 run

May 14, 2023 4:26 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 78/1 after 10 overs 

9.1: Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

9.2: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs 

9.3: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run 

9.4: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run 

9.5: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

9.6: Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, 1 run

May 14, 2023 4:16 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 71/1 after 9 overs 

8.1: Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

8.2: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run 

8.3: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

8.4: Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

8.5: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, 2 runs 

8.6: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, wide 

8.6: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs

May 14, 2023 4:13 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 61/1 after 8 overs 

7.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

7.2: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

7.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

7.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run 

7.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

7.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 6 runs

May 14, 2023 4:09 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 50/1 after 7 overs 

6.1: KM Asif to Virat Kohli, 1 run 

6.2: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs 

6.3: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs 

6.4: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 0 run 

6.5: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

6.6: KM Asif to Virat Kohli, OUT! Gone for 18 off 19!

May 14, 2023 4:04 PM

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 42/0 after 6 overs 

5.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Kohli, 1 run 

5.2: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run 

5.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Kohli, wide 

5.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Kohli, 1 run 

5.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 0 run 

5.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 0 run 

5.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs

May 14, 2023 3:59 PM
