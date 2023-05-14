RR vs KKR Live: Faf-Maxwell power Bangalore to 171/5 in 20 overs

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/5 after 20 overs
19.1: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 1 run
19.2: KM Asif to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
19.3: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 0 run
19.4: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 6 runs
19.5: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 6 runs
19.6: KM Asif to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 153/5 after 19 overs
18.1: Yuzvendra Chahal to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
18.2: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 1 run
18.3: Yuzvendra Chahal to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
18.4: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs
18.5: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 1 run
18.6: Yuzvendra Chahal to Anuj Rawat, 2 runs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 143/5 after 18 overs
17.1: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
17.2: Sandeep Sharma to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
17.3: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, OUT! Gone for 54 off 33!
17.4: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 0 run
17.5: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 4 runs
17.6: Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, 2 runs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 135/4 after 17 overs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 123/4 after 16 overs
15.1: Adam Zampa to Mahipal Lomror, OUT! Gone for 1 off 2!
15.2: Adam Zampa to Dinesh Karthik, 0 run
15.3: Adam Zampa to Dinesh Karthik, OUT! Gone for 0 off 2!
15.4: Adam Zampa to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
15.5: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
15.6: Adam Zampa to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: 120/2 after 15 overs
14.1: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run
14.2: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 2 wides
14.2: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 6 runs
14.3: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs
14.4: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs
14.5: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, OUT! Gone for 55 off 44!
14.6: KM Asif to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run
RCB vs RR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/1 after 14 overs
13.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
13.2: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
13.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run
13.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 6 runs
13.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run
13.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/1 after 13 overs
12.1: Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
12.2: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
12.3: Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
12.4: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs
12.5: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs
12.6: Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 86/1 after 12 overs
11.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
11.2; Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
11.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
11.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
11.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
11.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 81/1 after 11 overs
10.1: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
10.2: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
10.3: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
10.4: KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
10.5: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
10.6: KM Asif to Faf du Plessi, 0 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 78/1 after 10 overs
9.1: Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
9.2: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs
9.3: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run
9.4: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run
9.5: Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
9.6: Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 71/1 after 9 overs
8.1: Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
8.2: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, 0 run
8.3: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
8.4: Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
8.5: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, 2 runs
8.6: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, wide
8.6: Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, 4 runs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 61/1 after 8 overs
7.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
7.2: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
7.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
7.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run
7.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
7.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, 6 runs
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 50/1 after 7 overs
6.1: KM Asif to Virat Kohli, 1 run
6.2: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs
6.3: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs
6.4: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
6.5: KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
6.6: KM Asif to Virat Kohli, OUT! Gone for 18 off 19!
RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 42/0 after 6 overs
5.1: Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Kohli, 1 run
5.2: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
5.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Kohli, wide
5.3: Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Kohli, 1 run
5.4: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
5.5: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
5.6: Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs