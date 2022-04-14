RR vs GT Preview: Gujarat Titans look to recover from maiden defeat against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans (GT) saw their unbeaten start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season brought to an abrupt end in their previous outing and the Hardik Pandya-led team will be eager to get back to winning ways when they go up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday.

Both teams come into this game locked on 6 points from 4 matches and the winner of this tie will be assured of top spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table

GT began life in the IPL in spectacular fashion with three wins on the trot. However, they were handed a harsh reality check by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who registered a comprehensive 8-wicket victory in the last game. Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 50 to help GT post 162/7 but SRH barely broke a sweat as they chased down that total with ease.

Gujarat might be motivated to shake things up a little with Matthew Wade struggling for form and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz waiting in the wings for his chance. David Miller too has failed to make a mark and will need to justify his inclusion.

Rajasthan meanwhile has assembled one of the most well-rounded teams this season and has gotten off to a flying start under Sanju Samson which has seen them take top spot on the points table. Their most recent outing was a close affair though with RR beating the other newcomers this season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 3 runs.

Shimron Hetmyer smashed his way to an unbeaten 59 off just 36 balls as RR posted 165/6 after being invited to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal then picked up a 4-wicket haul and debutant Kuldeep Sen defended 15 runs in the final over to ensure RR walk away with the 2 points.

With a batting attack filled with power-hitters such as Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Hetmyer and a bowling line-up boasting the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, RR look like the team to beat this season.

RR vs GT Team News:

Rajasthan Royals Team News: The Royals have a full roster available for selection and won’t be looking to make any changes with the current playing XI performing well in the previous game.

Gujarat Titans News: GT might be tempted to make one change with Matthew Wade struggling for form having scored just 56 runs from 4 games. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a prime candidate to replace the Aussie, especially with his reputation for hitting the big shots.

RR vs GT Pitch Report: Chennai posted 216/4 when batting first in the last game at the DY Patil Stadium and RCB almost chased it down, reaching 193/9. The pitch is a batters paradise although there’s some turn on offer for the spinners and we can expect the likes of Rashid Khan, Ashwin and Chahal to play a big role in this game.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday, April 14 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Shubman Gill has 187 runs from 4 games and has started this season in fine form. He narrowly missed out on a century twice this season having reached 96 against PBKS and 84 against DC. Jos Buttler meanwhile is the only centurion in the IPL this season and has 218 runs from just 4 games so far.

Top All-Rounder Picks: GT captain Hardik Pandya has been leading from the front this season and looks back to his best with both bat and ball. Ravichandran Ashwin is another player who can contribute in both departments, however has just one wicket this season but an impressive economy rate of just 6.87.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal has 11 wickets this season and will be key to Rajasthan’s success coming into this game fresh from a four-wicket haul in the last game. Rashid Khan has 6 wickets and he too will be a player to watch out for especially with the pitch at DY Patil Stadium offering some turn for spinners.

RR vs GT Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore

RR vs GT Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.