IPL 2022 RR vs DC Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant wins Toss, opts to bowl; Two changes for Delhi while Rajasthan make one alteration to Playing XI

DC vs RR Top Fantasy Picks: A look at the top performers for both sides as you finalise your Fantasy Teams

Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler has been in unstoppable form this season and is in a league of his own as he leads the batting charts with 618 runs from 11 games. David Warner is another batter in good touch and is DC’s highest scorer with 375 runs from 9 matches.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Mitchell Marsh is slowly finding some form with the bat and has also picked up wickets in the last two matches. Ravichandran Ashwin is another player who can contribute in both departments and could be a value addition to any fantasy team.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal has been in scintillating form this season and leads the bowling charts with 22 wickets from 11 games. Kuldeep Yadav had a poor outing in the last game but is DC’s leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps from 11 games. Khaleel Ahmed also looked in good form in the last game and has 16 wickets this season.