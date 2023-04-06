RCB vs KKR highlights: Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma destroy Royal Challengers Bangalore; KKR won by 81 runs

Player of the Match
Shardul Thakur is the Player of the Match for his match-turning 68 off 29: "Even I don't know where it came from! Looking at the scorecard, everyone would have said we were struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You also have to have skills to do that at the higher level, but we also work hard in the nets. Coaching staff do the throwdowns, and give us the option of range-hitting. And you know the pitches; they always suit the batsmen, don't they? Suyash bowled exceptionally well, and we know the quality Sunil and Varun have. They have fun, take wickets. This was a perfect day"
Post match presentation
RCB captain Faf du Plessis after the loss, "We had it set up there in the 12th or 13th over... It was probably 20-25 runs too much. Shardul played well. Their legspinners got on top of us. It was still a good wicket... but the nature of mystery spinners is that they get wickets. They put the squeeze on us. We were pretty average with the bat. You learn lessons. Two or three days ago, you played brilliant cricket. It got away from us."
RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 86/8, 13 Overs
Suyash Sharma comes to bowl
12.1 - Suyash to Anuj, no run
12.2 - OUT! KKR Impact player Suyash Sharma dismisses RCB Impact player Anuj Rawat
12.3 - Suyash to Willey, no run
12.4 - Suyash to Willey, 1 run
12.5 - WICKET!! Dinesh Karthik goes for 9
Karn Sharma comes to bat
12.6 - Suyash to Karn, no run
RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 78/5, 11 Overs
Suyash Sharma comes to bowl
10.1 - Suyash to Karthik, 1 run
10.2 - Suyash to Michael Bracewell, no run
10.3 - SIX!! DK showing off his vast experience with his batting and as a finisher (if required)
10.4 - Suyash to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
10.5 - Suyash to Karthik, 1 run
10.6 - Suyash to Michael Bracewell, no run
RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/1, 5 Overs
Sunil Narine comes to bowl
4.1 - Sunil to Virat, no run
4.2 - Sunil to Virat, 1 run
4.3 - Sunil to du Plessis, no run
4.4 - Sunil to Virat, no run
4.5 - WICKET! Momentum switch here in the game. Kohli goes for 21
4.6 - Sunil to Michael Bracewell, 1 run
RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 10/0, 1 Over
Umesh Yadav comes to bowl
0.1 - Umesh to Virat, 4 runs ! Virat starts the innings with a boundary
0.2 - Umesh to Virat, no run
0.3 - Umesh to Virat, 1 run
0.4 - Umesh to Faf, no run
0.5 - Umesh to Faf, 1 run
0.6 - Umesh to Virat, 4 runs ! Good placement by Virat