RCB vs KKR highlights: Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma destroy Royal Challengers Bangalore; KKR won by 81 runs

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 6, 2023 11:44 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Highlights Score | RCB vs KKR Latest Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: RCB vs KKR Live: Bangalore won the toss and will be chasing first against Kolkata

Live Updates

Apr 6, 2023 11:44 PM

Player of the Match

Shardul Thakur is the Player of the Match for his match-turning 68 off 29: "Even I don't know where it came from! Looking at the scorecard, everyone would have said we were struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You also have to have skills to do that at the higher level, but we also work hard in the nets. Coaching staff do the throwdowns, and give us the option of range-hitting. And you know the pitches; they always suit the batsmen, don't they? Suyash bowled exceptionally well, and we know the quality Sunil and Varun have. They have fun, take wickets. This was a perfect day"

Apr 6, 2023 11:42 PM

Post match presentation 

RCB captain Faf du Plessis after the loss, "We had it set up there in the 12th or 13th over... It was probably 20-25 runs too much. Shardul played well. Their legspinners got on top of us. It was still a good wicket... but the nature of mystery spinners is that they get wickets. They put the squeeze on us. We were pretty average with the bat. You learn lessons. Two or three days ago, you played brilliant cricket. It got away from us."

Apr 6, 2023 11:15 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: KKR won by 81 runs

That's a 'Catch of the match' catch by Varun Chakravarthy  

Apr 6, 2023 11:08 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 102/9, 15 Overs 

That's another wicket for Suyash Sharma, RCB in grave danger  

Apr 6, 2023 10:59 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 95/8, 14 Overs

Apr 6, 2023 10:51 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 86/8, 13 Overs 

Suyash Sharma comes to bowl

12.1 - Suyash to Anuj, no run

12.2 - OUT! KKR Impact player Suyash Sharma dismisses RCB Impact player Anuj Rawat

12.3 - Suyash to Willey, no run

12.4 - Suyash to Willey, 1 run

12.5 - WICKET!! Dinesh Karthik goes for 9 

Karn Sharma comes to bat 

12.6 - Suyash to Karn, no run 

Apr 6, 2023 10:47 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 84/6, 12 Overs 

Apr 6, 2023 10:37 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 78/5, 11 Overs 

Suyash Sharma comes to bowl

10.1 - Suyash to Karthik, 1 run

10.2 - Suyash to Michael Bracewell, no run 

10.3 - SIX!! DK showing off his vast experience with his batting and as a finisher (if required) 

10.4 - Suyash to Michael Bracewell, 1 run

10.5 - Suyash to Karthik, 1 run

10.6 - Suyash to Michael Bracewell, no run 

Apr 6, 2023 10:31 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 61/5, 9 Overs 

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy take over the game against Bangalore 

Apr 6, 2023 10:20 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 50/2, 6 Overs 

Faf du Plessis bowled by Varun, goes for 23 

Apr 6, 2023 10:06 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/1, 5 Overs 

Sunil Narine comes to bowl 

4.1 - Sunil to Virat, no run

4.2 - Sunil to Virat, 1 run

4.3 - Sunil to du Plessis, no run 

4.4 - Sunil to Virat, no run 

4.5 - WICKET! Momentum switch here in the game. Kohli goes for 21

4.6 - Sunil to Michael Bracewell, 1 run

Apr 6, 2023 10:04 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 42/0, 4 Overs 

Explosive batting by Faf and Kohli!! 


4 - 3 - 6- 4 - 6 - 0

Apr 6, 2023 9:55 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 12/0, 2 Overs

Apr 6, 2023 9:47 PM

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore 10/0, 1 Over 

Umesh Yadav comes to bowl 

0.1 - Umesh to Virat, 4 runs ! Virat starts the innings with a boundary 

0.2 - Umesh to Virat, no run

0.3 - Umesh to Virat, 1 run 

0.4 - Umesh to Faf, no run  

0.5 - Umesh to Faf, 1 run

0.6 - Umesh to Virat, 4 runs ! Good placement by Virat

Apr 6, 2023 9:43 PM