Royal Challengers Bangalore names Andy Flower as the new head coach, replaces Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar

Former Zimbabwean skipper Andy Flower has taken over as the new head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Flower will succeed Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar, whose contract with the franchise concludes this month.

Flower was involved in discussions with several IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR) amongst others, Cricbuzz reports. However, signed up with RCB, with there being a chance of South African great Ab de Villiers joining him as a mentor.

Flower has previously coached the England national team and most recently served as a consultant to Australia in Ashes 2023. He has an extensive resume of being at the helm of T20 teams across the world, including the St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League, Gulf Giants in the ILT20, and the Multan Sultans in the Paksitan Super League.

He was the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) since their inception in late-2021 and spearheaded the team to the playoffs in both of their seasons so far. However, LSG shuffled the support staff and replaced him with ex-Australian head coach Justin Langer.

At RCB, Hesson and his staff ensured that RCB qualified to the playoffs thrice consecutively in 2020, 2021, and 2022. They missed out on qualifying to the top-four by a very fine margin courtesy of their loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final game of the league stages in 2023. 16 years down the line, the team is still in search of their maiden title with even a change of captaincy after the mega auction not helping their cause.