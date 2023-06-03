Earlier this week, Adidas via its Adidas India Twitter handle and Adidas India Instagram handle revealed the first look of the new jersey that the men's and the women's cricket team will soon be wearing. On May 22, BCCI's Honorary Secretary Jay Shah had announced that the Indian cricket board had partnered with the German sports giants as he welcomed Adidas to be Indian cricket team's kit sponsor.

India's leading cricketers, the captain of the men's team Rohit Sharma and the captain of the women's team, Harmanpreet Kaur, along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana, feature in a video wearing the latest Team India jersey by Adidas.

The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, on Saturday, via its Twitter handle released a video that features India's top cricketers. The video was posted with the caption " The jersey that makes you feel just one thing, Impossible Is Nothing! "

"Impossible is Nothing" is one of Adidas' most memorable campaigns. It was launched in 2004 and according to the sports giants it was a campaign "that brings to life the attitude adidas shares with athletes around the world - the desire to push yourself further, to surpass limits, to break new ground. The campaign was launched today by boxing legend Muhammad Ali, his daughter Laila Ali and adidas-Salomon Executive Board Member Erich Stamminger in New York."

