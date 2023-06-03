Earlier this week, Adidas via its Adidas India Twitter handle and Adidas India Instagram handle revealed the first look of the new jersey that the men's and the women's cricket team will soon be wearing. On May 22, BCCI's Honorary Secretary Jay Shah had announced that the Indian cricket board had partnered with the German sports giants as he welcomed Adidas to be Indian cricket team's kit sponsor.

India's leading cricketers, the captain of the men's team Rohit Sharma and the captain of the women's team, Harmanpreet Kaur, along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana, feature in a video wearing the latest Team India jersey by Adidas.