Rohit Sharma wants to get back into his 2019 mindset ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit has been in a fairly decent form with the bat lately. He has scored 383 runs in nine matches at an average of 47.88 to go with a strike rate of 106.09 in 2023. To add to that, he played eight ODIs and notched 249 runs at a slightly higher strike rate of 114.22.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 28, 2023 5:56:36 PM IST (Published)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has said that he wants to get into the same mental zone as he was in ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019 before the tournament this year.

In 2019, Rohit scored 648 runs as India bowed out of the tournament in the semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester. The opener scored five centuries back then and was the leading run-scorer in the tournament.
Also Read:
Kane Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for World Cup
“I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup. I was in great frame of mind and prepared really well for the tournament,” Rohit said in a recent media interaction.
He added, “I was in good shape, good mindset. I want to bring that back and I have time to do that. Trying to recollect what were the right things that I was doing before the 2019 World Cup as a cricketer and as a person. I want to revisit that thought-process of mine personally.”
Rohit has been in a fairly decent form with the bat lately. He has scored 383 runs in nine matches at an average of 47.88 to go with a strike rate of 106.09 in 2023. To add to that, he played eight ODIs and notched 249 runs at a slightly higher strike rate of 114.22.
He has opened the batting for India in the last two World Cups, i.e. in 2015 and 2019 respectively and scored 640 runs in 17 games at an average of 65.20 with six centuries and three half-centuries to his name. Rohit will have to assume greater responsibilities with the bat in the company of a young opening partner in Shubman Gill and an injury-ridden middle-order.
 
Tags

Rohit SharmaWorld Cup

