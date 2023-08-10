Rohit Sharma unveils new brand identity of LALIGA as Spanish league kicks off from August 11

Rohit Sharma, the skipper of the Indian cricket team and the LALIGA Brand Ambassador, said, "As LALIGA Brand Ambassador, I am truly excited to be a part of this incredible journey as LALIGA unveils its new brand identity and embarks on a path of innovation and excellence."

LALIGA unveiled an extensive transformation encompassing brand evolution, strategy, positioning technology, audio-visual, and digital innovation in an event attended by the league ambassador Rohit Sharma in Mumbai on Thursday.

With its new strategic partnership with EA Sports, the league will seek to merge the physical and virtual worlds, with improvements in broadcasting, fan experience, and a resolute commitment to grassroots football.

Speaking about the commencement of the new season and the new brand identity, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LALIGA India said, "We stand on the brink of an exhilarating new chapter, as LALIGA embarks on a transformative journey, set to redefine the very essence of our league and fan experience for the game of football."

He added, "As we step into this new era, we are proud to continue with our esteemed LALIGA Ambassador, Rohit Sharma, and our trusted broadcasting partner, Viacom18, to bring the magic of LALIGA closer to hearts and screens of all Indian fans.”

The 2023/24 LALIGA EA SPORTS season will feature the greatest talents in world football and a host of talented new additions that provide the perfect showcase for what is Europe’s most competitive major league.

Welcoming a host of new additions - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid CF), Arda Güler (Real Madrid CF), Cesar Azpilicueta (Atlético de Madrid), and Jonathan Bamba (RC Celta de Vigo) - alongside established stars such as Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Vini Jr (Real Madrid CF), and Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), the league will be at its competitive best with several challengers hoping to be crowned champions and secure the hotly contested European football spots at the end of the season.

Sharma further mentioned, "LALIGA has always been a symbol of top-tier football, and its commitment to evolving with the times while staying true to its essence is truly commendable. India's passion for football is undeniably growing stronger by the day, and LALIGA's new avatar perfectly aligns with the aspirations of millions of football enthusiasts in the country."

Sharma further mentioned, "LALIGA has always been a symbol of top-tier football, and its commitment to evolving with the times while staying true to its essence is truly commendable. India’s passion for football is undeniably growing stronger by the day, and LALIGA's new avatar perfectly aligns with the aspirations of millions of football enthusiasts in the country."

FC Barcelona will look to defend their league title as the Madrid giants, namely: Real and Atletico gear up to challenge Xavi's men for the championship in a highly-anticipated campaign of the Spanish top-flight.