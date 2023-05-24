Rohit Sharma: Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera are going to be huge stars for Mumbai Indians and India

“You watch it in the next two years. Then people will say, ‘Arey, ye toh superstar team hai’ (This is a team of superstars). Arey hum bana rahe hain unko baithke idhar yaar, hum jaa rahe hain, humaari team jaa rahi hai, dekh rahi hai inko (We are creating superstars here. We are discovering these guys, scouting them). These two guys are going to be huge stars for us and for India,” Rohit Sharma said.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the franchise and their focus on creating a pipeline of promising superstars of tomorrow in an exclusive conversation with JioCinema. MI are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Eliminator clash at Chepauk on Wednesday. The franchise had an interesting campaign this time around, as they progressed to the final four on the last day of the league stage fixtures despite battling injuries to key personnel like pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

Young players like Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Singh Madhwal amongst others have stepped up to the challenge at various phases of the season to secure a spot in the playoffs. Rohit pondered upon this culture of breeding youngsters time and again as the franchise looks likely to churn out another batch of exciting young talents in the coming years.

“It’s going to be same story as (Jasprit) Bumrah, Hardik, and all these guys. That’s going to be the same story with boys like Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera,” Rohit mentioned.

“You watch it in the next two years. Then people will say, ‘Arey, ye toh superstar team hai’ (This is a team of superstars). Arey hum bana rahe hain unko baithke idhar yaar, hum jaa rahe hain, humaari team jaa rahi hai, dekh rahi hai inko (We are creating superstars here. We are discovering these guys, scouting them). These two guys are going to be huge stars for us and for India,” the 36-year-old added.

Bumrah was first scouted by MI prior to IPL 2013 and all-rounder Hardik Pandya was secured by them for merely Rs 10 lakh ahead of IPL 2015. The two of them have had stellar journeys since then but the scouting network has been relentlessly working on unearthing fresh talents since then.

For example, Tilak Varma was roped in for Rs 1.7 crore by MI in the mega-auction ahead of IPL 2022. The southpaw has grown on to become a mainstay in their batting order, having aggregated 671 runs at an average of 39.47 and strike rate of 140.97 in 24 games across the last couple of seasons. Rohit had tipped Varma to soon become an India international earlier this season as well.

“We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can. I love his approach. He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of team,” the MI captain had said after Varma scored 37 off 17 deliveries in Mumbai’s win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in April.