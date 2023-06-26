Rohit Sharma should show his presence on field like Virat Kohli did, says former Pakistan keeper

While analysing India's squad, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal said that while Rohit Sharma has done well during his short stint as India's Test captain so far, he needs to show a bit more authority on the field, just like his predecessor Virat Kohli.

Post the World Test Championship (WTC) debacle, all eyes were on BCCI's squad announcement for the Test and ODI series against West Indies. There was speculation that some of the senior players will have to bear the brunt of their lack of valuable contributions in the summit clash.

And it was batter Cheteshwar Pujara who was axed from the team. Rohit Sharma remains the captain to lead the side in both formats while vice captains Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya will be his deputy in Tests and ODIs respectively.

While analysing India's squad, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal said that while Sharma has done well during his short stint as India's Test captain so far, he needs to show a bit more authority on the field, just like his predecessor Virat Kohli.

"It's a balanced team. The Indian team needs to have a good start. I want Rohit Sharma to do better with the captaincy. Show your presence on the ground like Virat Kohli used to do. He has got a chance. (Having said that), Rohit Sharma has done a decent job so far after what went down with the Kohli saga," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Akmal also pointed out that the exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan and Umran Malik can seem like ignorance from the management considering Khan has an impressive record in domestic cricket.

"There is always a debate regarding one or two players. One player who comes to my mind after seeing the records is Sarfaraz Khan. Playing him wasn't possible but he should've travelled with the team," Akmal added.

He further mentioned, "You could've given him a single that we are not ignoring you and there's always a chance of you coming in in the future. There was the perfect tour to put him in the squad. Also, Umran Malik, with the pace he has got, could've been lethal. The pitch is dry in West Indies and with the Dukes ball, there will be reverse swing."

India will play two Tests in the Caribbean and the first of those will start in Dominica on July 12. The three-match ODI series will kick off with the first game on July 27 in Barbados.