Rohit Sharma should show his presence on field like Virat Kohli did, says former Pakistan keeper

While analysing India's squad, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal said that while Rohit Sharma has done well during his short stint as India's Test captain so far, he needs to show a bit more authority on the field, just like his predecessor Virat Kohli.

Post the World Test Championship (WTC) debacle, all eyes were on BCCI's squad announcement for the Test and ODI series against West Indies. There was speculation that some of the senior players will have to bear the brunt of their lack of valuable contributions in the summit clash.

And it was batter Cheteshwar Pujara who was axed from the team. Rohit Sharma remains the captain to lead the side in both formats while vice captains Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya will be his deputy in Tests and ODIs respectively.

