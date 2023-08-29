Rohit Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh lifted him after getting snubbed from 2011 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma recently opened up on how Yuvraj Singh helped get back from his lowest point of his career after he was snubbed out of India’s ODI World Cup 2011 squad. During the 2011 World Cup, the selectors went ahead with Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli instead of the 'Hitman'.

In a light hearted conversation with PTI, Sharma recently revealed that 2011 squad selection result didn't go well for him as he was kept out of the World Cup winning team. “I was sad and sitting in my room and didn’t know what to do next. I remember Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) calling me to his room and taking me out for dinner," he recalled.

“He (Yuvraj) explained to me how it feels when you are left out. He told me, ‘the best thing is that you have so many years in-front of you. As we play in the World Cup, you take this chance to work hard on your game, skills and make a comeback. There is no way that you won’t play for India or not get a chance to play in the World Cup’," Rohit added.

Also Read: All about Asia Cup 2023 — Teams, squads, schedule, format, match time, where to watch and more

The team is currently gearing up for the Asia Cup as the team with play it's first game against their arch rivals and No.1 ODI side Pakistan on September 2. India is coming on back of lot of injuries, therefore it would be interesting to see if KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer take up the challenge.

"I went back to the drawing board, worked hard and immediately after the World Cup, I made a comeback and it has been good since then. Since this is me, who has gone through this emotion, no one can tell me that ‘easier said than done’," stated Sharma.

“I have faced exclusion in a World Cup, and I know how it exactly feels," Rohit added further.